Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
2021 Oakley Custom Program 3

Oakley expands custom programme to give all riders a ‘one-of-a-kind piece’

Over 40 million different combinations allow you to get a unique finish
by Anna Marie Hughes
Wed, Jan 27, 2021 12:41
1

Oakley has launched its new customisation programme that allows riders to fully stylise and personalise eyewear, with more than 40 million different combinations to choose from.

2021 Oakley Custom 2

“With an emphasis on personalisation, you can set yourself apart and showcase your individuality through the customisation,” Oakley says.

Using Oakley's builder, sport performance and lifestyle sunglasses can be matched to your club or team kit, equipment or your own personal style.

2021 OAKLEY CUSTOM SUTRO 2

From different parts of the frame itself, to lens tints, icons, earsocks and stems, there are up to six customisable components, depending on the model of the sunglasses.

> Review: Oakley Radar EV Path sunglasses

Sport models including the Sutro, Radar EV, Radarlock, EVZero and Flight Jacket can all be customised, as well lifestyle models such as the Holbrook, Frogskins and Turbine.

2021 OAKLEY CUSTOM HOLBROOK 1

Etching onto the lens, with a phrase or nickname, is another way Oakley’s eyewear can be personalised.

> Review: Oakley EVZero Blades

These unique configurations and colours options are said to “give everyone a one-of-a-kind piece”.

2021 Oakley Custom

With an almost endless choice of finishes, price varies according to the model and level of customisation.

Many custom models currently have a 20 percent discount on Oakley.com, including the Sutro and RadarEV.

The Oakley Custom Program is available at Oakley.com, as well as in Oakley stores and select Sunglass Hut stores.

Have a play around on the tool here. Does it give you all the customisation you could ever want?

2021 Oakley custom program
Oakley
Eyewear
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments