Oakley expands custom programme to give all riders a ‘one-of-a-kind piece’

Oakley has launched its new customisation programme that allows riders to fully stylise and personalise eyewear, with more than 40 million different combinations to choose from.

“With an emphasis on personalisation, you can set yourself apart and showcase your individuality through the customisation,” Oakley says.

Using Oakley's builder, sport performance and lifestyle sunglasses can be matched to your club or team kit, equipment or your own personal style.

From different parts of the frame itself, to lens tints, icons, earsocks and stems, there are up to six customisable components, depending on the model of the sunglasses.

Sport models including the Sutro, Radar EV, Radarlock, EVZero and Flight Jacket can all be customised, as well lifestyle models such as the Holbrook, Frogskins and Turbine.

Etching onto the lens, with a phrase or nickname, is another way Oakley’s eyewear can be personalised.

These unique configurations and colours options are said to “give everyone a one-of-a-kind piece”.

With an almost endless choice of finishes, price varies according to the model and level of customisation.

Many custom models currently have a 20 percent discount on Oakley.com, including the Sutro and RadarEV.

The Oakley Custom Program is available at Oakley.com, as well as in Oakley stores and select Sunglass Hut stores.

Have a play around on the tool here. Does it give you all the customisation you could ever want?