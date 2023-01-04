Is this the new Cannondale SuperSix Evo 4? Pro riders spotted on mysterious new road racing machine

Riders from EF Education-EasyPost men's team have been spotted on social media riding a new Cannondale road bike. The third generation SuperSix Evo launched over three years ago in June 2019; and given what we know about the typical frame cycles (pardon the pun) of high-end bikes, it wouldn't be unexpected for a fourth generation of the SuperSix Evo to be on the way.

With new bikes typically released between June and September, we expect to catch glimpses of new equipment when teams go away on their winter training camps. Before 2022 had even ended, we saw several riders using new Specialized aero handlebars on their bikes, perhaps hinting that an updated Specialized Tarmac (that we theorised could be called the SL8 to replace the current SL7) is on the way.

@Andrey_Amador en el Cerro de la Muerte esta mañana pic.twitter.com/k4tm2ech8q — Tweets (@tweetsprivat) December 21, 2022

The end of the year also saw a potential new Cannondale SuperSix Evo 4 that was spotted on Diego Camargo and Andrey Amador's social media channels. Rigoberto Urán has also since been seen on a new Cannondale road bike.

When the SuperSix Evo was last updated, Cannondale totally redesigned its flagship carbon road race bike with an all-new frame that was more aerodynamic, stiffer and comfortable. It was said to save riders 30 watts over the previous model, and takes up to 30mm tyres.

The SuperSix Evo bike was introduced in 2011, updated for the first time in 2015 and then again in 2019, bringing us the SuperSix Evo third generation. It is still considered one of the best road bikes, so what changes could Cannondale make to a potential fourth-generation SuperSix Evo?

At a first glance, you wouldn't be mistaken for thinking it looks like the SuperSix Evo 3, but a closer look shows that the front end is different. There appears to be a reduced head tube depth and a revised fork design.

Another notable difference can be seen in the cockpit area. The integrated design looks more simplified, appearing to have cleaner cable routing from the handlebars into the frame and the bars themselves look boxier at the front and slimmer at the stem.

The changes in the head tube and forks could be to save weight, with the changes to the cockpit area clearing up cabling issues and improving aerodynamics.

Moving on to the rear of the bike, this new Cannondale keeps a similar frame design but the SAVE design seat stays have been dropped further than the third-generation SuperSix Evo to chase aerodynamics, stiffness and compliance.

Bike designers claim aerodynamic and comfort improvements from the compact rear triangle​ created by dropped rear stays. Lowering the point at which the seat stays meet the seat tube allows the seat tube to bend more, increasing the range of movement at the saddle.

As well as dropped rear stays, the seat tube appears to have undergone some reshaping. The seat post looks wider which coincides with the seat tube being deeper above the junction where the seat stays meet the seat tube. This is likely to increase aerodynamics and compliance. Below this junction, the seat tube also looks flatter than previously.

The Cannondale SuperSix Evo 3 increased tyre clearance substantially, comfortably taking up to 30mm tyres, measured with 6mm of clearance. Large tyre clearance is here to stay, and still very much apparent on this new model. Could Cannondale make it even wider than before?

The final part of this bike to note is the addition of 'Lab71' printed onto the seat tube. We've seen reports of Cannondale applying for a Lab71 trademark but are unsure what this relates to.

When can we expect a new SuperSix Evo to launch?

Given that it will be four years this summer since the third-generation SuperSix Evo was released, we would expect Cannondale to release a new SuperSix Evo in time for the Tour de France, based on the usual life that bike brands give their products.

Since the pros have already been spotted riding what definitely looks to be a new bike, it implies that they are nearly ready. We'll keep our eyes peeled at the Santos Tour Down Under starting in the next couple of weeks!

What new features would you like to see on a Cannondale SuperSix Evo 4? Let us know in the comments section below...