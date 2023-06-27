Insta360 launches GO 3 thumb-sized action camera for cycling with magnetic mounting system

Insta360 has revealed the new GO 3, a tiny action camera with a magnetic mounting system, a claimed weight of 35g, an upgraded 2.7K lens and longer battery life. It comes with a flip-screen Action Pod which acts as a remote control, housing and charger for the GO 3. This also increases battery life from 45 minutes without the Pod to 170 minutes when mounted in the Pod.

Like the GO 2 before it, the Insta360 GO 3 can be worn to shoot hands-free videos using the magnetic accessories, included in the box. Insta360 says: "GO 3 eliminates the hassle of bulkier cameras and offers more unique creative possibilities".

Compared to the GO 2, GO 3 offers a claimed 50% increase in battery life, the new Action Pod and an upgraded 2.7K lens with no clip length limitations. While Insta360 claimed the GO 2 was "the world's smallest action camera" and came in at just 27g, the GO 3 adds just 8g with all the extra bells and whistles.

Built for all adventures, GO 3 is also IPX8 waterproof to 16 feet.

Multifunctional action pod

GO 3 comes with an Action Pod that provides "remote preview and enhanced control", with an IPX4 water-resistant design.

It's a 2.2" flip touchscreen connecting to GO 3 via Bluetooth, so you can control the camera remotely and preview shots when it's mounted in hard-to-reach locations.

Usefully, the Pod acts as a charger when the GO 3 is mounted, for a claimed battery life of up to 170 minutes.

Built-in stabilisation

Insta360’s proprietary FlowState Stabilisation and 360 Horizon Lock is built-in and applied to the camera. The benefit of this, according to Insta360, is that you can share smooth wide-angle content to social media without having to process it in the Insta360 app.

A replaceable lens guard also comes pre-installed for those action-packed scenarios.

Dual microphones

Improving on GO 2, GO 3 is sporting an additional microphone which Insta360 says "offers clearer and crisper audio".

Voice Control 2.0 also comes with this upgrade, allowing for complete hands-free operation of GO 3.

Easy and extensive editing on the go

Insta360’s app has an extensive editing suite for pulling together the shots you take on the GO 3 directly on your phone for quick processing and on the move, which is likely to be especially useful for those on multi-day bikepacking trips.

GO 3 saves all content in any aspect ratio, and FreeFrame Mode enables you to modify the aspect ratio of your footage after shooting. You can therefore edit the same clip for a 9:16 Instagram Reel as a 16:9 YouTube video.

For interesting effects, Insta360 has AI (artificial intelligence) editing features which are updated regularly. Insta360 gives an example of curating your best clips into reels or using TimeShift for hyperlapse montages.

New recording modes are also available, including Pre-recording, Loop Recording and Timed Capture. Time Capture also allows you to schedule your GO 3 to start recording at a specific time, meaning you can capture that sunrise on your next cycling trip while you're still in bed.

Pricing and availability

Insta360 GO 3 is available in three storage options: 32GB, 64GB and 128GB, priced at $379.99 (~£300), $399.99 (~£315), and $429.99 (~£340) respectively. This includes the Action Pod and other accessories such as the magnet pendant, pivot stand and lens guard.

Charging time is said to be 65 mins, while the run time is 45 mins without the Action Pod and 170 mins with the Action Pod.

Is this dinky new action cam a GoPro killer? Of course, we'll be looking to have a play with one soon for a full review...

