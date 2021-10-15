Bespoked 2021: huge gallery of stunning bikes as UK's handbuilt bike show celebrates 10th anniversary

The Bespoked show, the UK's prime celebration of handmade bicycles and those who make them, is back for 2021. After 2020's hiatus for obvious reasons this year is the 10th anniversary, with the show taking place in Harrogate rather than our native South West. That didn't stop us making the trip though, so here's a bumper bike porn gallery for you!

> 25 of the best handbuilt frames

> Pipe Wet Dreams: VecchioJo on custom frames

Today we're just cutting to the chase and bringing you the bikes, but tomorrow our man on the ground Richard Peace will be bringing us a more detailed Bespoked highlights round-up. We'll pull out a couple of intriguing things here though, starting with this The Vandal Metalworks 'repurposed grunge look' bike...

...complete with some corking details on the fork.

Bespoked always has its fair share of wooden creations, and this build from Twmpa Cycles caught our eye.

The detailing is gorgeous, and each one is made out of European ash grown in the UK under a sustainable forestry program.

Here is the classic Titanium Road Revolution from Reilly Cycleworks.

And Reilly was also showing off this beautiful frameset, made to commemorate its founder Mark Reilley who tragically passed away earlier this year.

Cycling luggage experts Restrap has collaborated with Look to create these special packs, that give of a funky iridescent glow even in daylight. We're told they have to be seen up close to be truly believed, but hopefully you get the picture!

The lesser-spotted drum brake makes an appearance on the Pinner Bikes Mini Velo.

The downtube is raised should you wish to fit a mid-drive motor.

Bespoked regulars Spoons Customs were back with the brand new Spoon CF.

Dripping with loveliness from the likes of Campagnolo and Enve, this bike also has fully integrated cable routing.

Check out the nude carbon on this bespoke beauty from Cybro Industries.

New colours on display for the classic Condor Acciaio.

And a brand new anodized chainwheel from the classic British bike components brand Chater-Lea. That concludes our mini highlights from the gallery above, check back for our more detailed round-up tomorrow.

Fancy seeing all the splendid bikes for yourself? You can still by tickets for Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th October, get 'em here.

All photos by Richard Peace