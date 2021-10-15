Bespoked 2021: huge gallery of stunning bikes as UK's handbuilt bike show celebrates 10th anniversary

Support road.cc

Bespoked is back after a 2020 hiatus, this time in Harrogate. We were there to drool over all the lovely handbuilt bikes as usual
by Jack Sexty
Fri, Oct 15, 2021 16:42
The Bespoked show, the UK's prime celebration of handmade bicycles and those who make them, is back for 2021. After 2020's hiatus for obvious reasons this year is the 10th anniversary, with the show taking place in Harrogate rather than our native South West. That didn't stop us making the trip though, so here's a bumper bike porn gallery for you! 

Bespoked 2021 - Vandal metalworks repurposed grunge look.jpg

Today we're just cutting to the chase and bringing you the bikes, but tomorrow our man on the ground Richard Peace will be bringing us a more detailed Bespoked highlights round-up. We'll pull out a couple of intriguing things here though, starting with this The Vandal Metalworks 'repurposed grunge look' bike... 

Bespoked 2021 - Vandal metalworks detail.jpg

...complete with some corking details on the fork. 

Bespoked 2021 - Twmpa wood build.jpg

Bespoked always has its fair share of wooden creations, and this build from Twmpa Cycles caught our eye. 

Bespoked 2021 - Twmpa wood build detaik.jpg

The detailing is gorgeous, and each one is made out of European ash grown in the UK under a sustainable forestry program. 

Bespoked 2021 - Reilly Titanium Road revolution.jpg

Here is the classic Titanium Road Revolution from Reilly Cycleworks.  

Bespoked 2021 - Reilly commemorative frame.jpg

And Reilly was also showing off this beautiful frameset, made to commemorate its founder Mark Reilley who tragically passed away earlier this year. 

Bespoked 2021 - Restraps collaboration with Look gives off funky lighting effects apparently even in daylight.jpg

Cycling luggage experts Restrap has collaborated with Look to create these special packs, that give of a funky iridescent glow even in daylight. We're told they have to be seen up close to be truly believed, but hopefully you get the picture! 

Bespoked 2021 - Pinner are fans of drum brakes.jpg

The lesser-spotted drum brake makes an appearance on the Pinner Bikes Mini Velo. 

Bespoked 2021 - Pinner 'mini velo' has raised downtube to be able to fit a mid drive motor.jpg

The downtube is raised should you wish to fit a mid-drive motor. 

Bespoked 2021 - NEW Spoon CF besoke frame size.jpg

Bespoked regulars Spoons Customs were back with the brand new Spoon CF. 

Bespoked 2021 - NEW Spoon CF besoke frame size detail 1.jpg

Dripping with loveliness from the likes of Campagnolo and Enve, this bike also has fully integrated cable routing.

Bespoked 2021 - NEW Cybro Carbon fibre with CNC alu.jpg

Check out the nude carbon on this bespoke beauty from Cybro Industries

Bespoked 2021 - New colour scheme for long time favourite Condor Accacio.jpg

New colours on display for the classic Condor Acciaio. 

Bespoked 2021 - NEW Anodized chainwheel from Chater Lea.jpg

And a brand new anodized chainwheel from the classic British bike components brand Chater-Lea. That concludes our mini highlights from the gallery above, check back for our more detailed round-up tomorrow. 

Fancy seeing all the splendid bikes for yourself? You can still by tickets for Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th October, get 'em here

All photos by Richard Peace

Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

