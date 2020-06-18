Gore expands women's range with C7 Long Distance Bib Shorts

Gore’s C7 women’s bib shorts feature “unmatched muscle support and comfort for those who ride the most”

Gore has extended its women’s line, adding a race-fit bib shorts option to the C7 range. Gore claims that the shorts focus on muscle support and comfort for racers riding long miles.

At the heart of any good pair of bib shorts is a quality chamois, or pad, and Gore has fitted the C7 women’s bib shorts with their Expert Long Distance pad. This features Gore’s Windstopper liner.

The Windstopper material is also used on the front of the bib shorts. This, Gore claims, makes the shorts highly breathable, while also providing optimal comfort. The fabric also features 4-way stretch for a snug fit.

Gore says that the new C7 bibshorts follow the men’s version in featuring a slim cut that favours racers. This, they claim, is designed to minimise air resistance and reduce bulk as well as maximise the material properties such as breathability and moisture management.

The laser-cut fabric of the shorts is finished with silicone grippers to keep them in place. Gore says that reflective elements have been placed on the shorts to improve visibility in low-light conditions.

The C7 bibs feature wide, flat straps with a small radio pocket on the back. The straps sit quite wide where they meet the shorts, which Gore says offers a secure, comfortable fit, but we’ll have to test that out on a few rides.

The C7 Women’s Long Distance bib shorts cost £179.99 come in sizes XS-XL, with ‘orbit blue’ or black colour options.

gore.com