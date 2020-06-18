Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Gore C7 Womens Bib Shorts 4

Gore expands women's range with C7 Long Distance Bib Shorts

“Unmatched muscle support and comfort for those who ride the most”
by Liam Cahill
Thu, Jun 18, 2020 12:00
1

Gore’s C7 women’s bib shorts feature “unmatched muscle support and comfort for those who ride the most”

Gore has extended its women’s line, adding a race-fit bib shorts option to the C7 range. Gore claims that the shorts focus on muscle support and comfort for racers riding long miles.

Gore C7 Womens Bib Shorts 5

At the heart of any good pair of bib shorts is a quality chamois, or pad, and Gore has fitted the C7 women’s bib shorts with their Expert Long Distance pad. This features Gore’s Windstopper liner.

Review: Liv Signature Bib Shorts

The Windstopper material is also used on the front of the bib shorts. This, Gore claims, makes the shorts highly breathable, while also providing optimal comfort. The fabric also features 4-way stretch for a snug fit.

Gore C7 Womens Bib Shorts 3

Gore says that the new C7 bibshorts follow the men’s version in featuring a slim cut that favours racers. This, they claim, is designed to minimise air resistance and reduce bulk as well as maximise the material properties such as breathability and moisture management.

Review: Ashmei Women's Bib Shorts

The laser-cut fabric of the shorts is finished with silicone grippers to keep them in place. Gore says that reflective elements have been placed on the shorts to improve visibility in low-light conditions.

Gore C7 Womens Bib Shorts 1

The C7 bibs feature wide, flat straps with a small radio pocket on the back. The straps sit quite wide where they meet the shorts, which Gore says offers a secure, comfortable fit, but we’ll have to test that out on a few rides.

The C7 Women’s Long Distance bib shorts cost £179.99 come in sizes XS-XL, with ‘orbit blue’ or black colour options.

gore.com

Gore
Bib shorts
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

Latest Comments