2021 Garmin Edge update - 7.jpeg

Garmin announces ride-specific map improvements and faster route calculations for Edge computers

Software update is designed to improve performance of Edge 530, 830, 1030, and 1030 Plus
by Mat Brett
Mon, Jun 21, 2021 14:44
0

Garmin has announced navigational improvements to its Edge 530, Edge 830, Edge 1030, and Edge 1030 Plus GPS cycle computers through a free software update.

2021 Garmin Edge 530 GPS Computer-1

In Garmin’s own words, the update provides:

  • New clean, high contrast maps that make bike-friendly road, gravel, or mountain routes more visible in all light conditions. 
  •  A Trendline popularity heatmap based on billions of miles of uploaded ride data now layered directly onto the map and adjusts automatically based on ride type so cyclists can instantly see the most relevant places to ride.
  •  Faster route calculation speeds, allowing cyclists to start riding more quickly. Now, after a route has been calculated once, it’s cached so cyclists can get started in seconds.
2021 Garmin Edge update - 8.jpeg

You can update your Edge automatically via Wi-Fi or by using Garmin Express. Garmin also encourages you to update your maps via Garmin Express to get the latest improvements and most up-to-date popularity routing data.

www.garmin.com

2021 Garmin Edge
GPS
cycling computer
Bike computer
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

