Garmin announces ride-specific map improvements and faster route calculations for Edge computers

Garmin has announced navigational improvements to its Edge 530, Edge 830, Edge 1030, and Edge 1030 Plus GPS cycle computers through a free software update.

In Garmin’s own words, the update provides:

New clean, high contrast maps that make bike-friendly road, gravel, or mountain routes more visible in all light conditions.

A Trendline popularity heatmap based on billions of miles of uploaded ride data now layered directly onto the map and adjusts automatically based on ride type so cyclists can instantly see the most relevant places to ride.

Faster route calculation speeds, allowing cyclists to start riding more quickly. Now, after a route has been calculated once, it’s cached so cyclists can get started in seconds.

You can update your Edge automatically via Wi-Fi or by using Garmin Express. Garmin also encourages you to update your maps via Garmin Express to get the latest improvements and most up-to-date popularity routing data.

www.garmin.com