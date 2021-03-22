Five cool things coming soon from Rapha, MAAP, Bontrager, Brooks and Rivelo

What a lovely weekend of mild March riding. Here are a few of our favourite bits of kit we have the pleasure of putting to the test at the moment…

£195

MAAP x 100% Glendale glasses blend a bold blue colourway with high quality lens and frame technologies. The Grilamid TR90 frame promises to be light, flexible and resistant to shattering under impact, while the 5-base cylindrical shield lens claims to offer increased peripheral view and protection.

Two lenses are included, the HiPER blue mirror (Filter Category 3, Light Transmission 15%) and a clear alternative (Filter Category 0, Light Transmission 93%) for different riding conditions. These also have a hydrophobic & oleophobic lens treatment for repelling water, dirt and oil. George Hill has sliding on these big sunnies for rides lately and will be delivering his verdict soon...

£75

This glow in the dark gilet, for riding in low light conditions, uses a polyester phosphorescent fabric that absorbs UV light. ‘Charge it up’ in daylight, with your phone or a torch, and Rivelo says, depending on the intensity and time in the light source, it will glow for up to an hour. It also has reflective binding at the armholes and hem, as well as reflective logos for extra visibility.

Rivelo’s emergency 88 gram gilet packs down into a rear pocket and features a full length two-way cam lock zip for easy temperature regulation. The stretchy polyester mesh underarms and side panels are included to aid freedom of movement and breathability. Stuart Kerton will be putting the glow in the dark tech to the test and will be giving us his full report shortly…

£260

The Explore Powerweave shoes are for fast paced off-road riding and feature a 3D woven upper fabric for “an unrivalled combination of sock-like comfort and locked-in performance.” The TPU-reinforced yarns are also claimed to ensure high durability and weather resistance, whilst keeping weight down and comfort high.

The carbon footplate finishes just before the toe and heel, which Rapha says provides flex where you need it for comfort while walking. A grippy rubber sole with a recess for the cleat promises you’ll remain surefooted on any terrain in all weather conditions, while the sculpted heel cup is designed to keep the shoe comfortably in place on and off the bike. BOA’s new incremental Li2 dials are also included, and there’s all adjustable arch support to cover a range of foot shapes. Stuart Kerton has been heading on off-road adventure with the Powerweave’s and will sending in his full report soon…

£39.99

The 58 gram light touch-screen compatible padded gloves from Bontrager have built-in wind protection on the back of the hand for holding off “bone-chilling wind” and are suitable for riding in 13 °C up to around 21.

The inForm inverted pad design claims to put gel and memory foam padding in just the right places backed by science, while longer cuffs with thermal inserts promise to provide better coverage and more warmth. George Hill has been pulling on these gloves for recent rides and his verdict is on the way…

£40

The 1.5 litre Saddle Roll Bag is from the Brooks Scape series made for bikepacking and gravel adventures. Designed to fit perfectly on almost any bike, the roll closure is useful as it allows easy access in addition to space optimisation, as you can roll it smaller when you are carrying less. It promises to be 100% waterproof (IP64 certified) and is entirely welded so should be suitable for any weather conditions. George Hill has been filling up this bag with riding essentials and will be delivering his full report soon…

