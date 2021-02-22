Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
2021 Merida Silex 200.jpg

Five cool things coming soon from Merida, Bontrager, 100%, Farr and Hill & Ellis

More of our favourite things that have arrived in the office for testing recently, with full reviews coming soon...
by Anna Marie Hughes
Mon, Feb 22, 2021 16:30
0

12 degrees sure does feel toasty when there was snow hanging around only a week ago! Our team of testers have been out, in less layers than recently, trying out some neat bits of kit that have recently arrived at road.cc...

Farr Aero Bolt-On

2021 Farr Aero Bolt-On 1.jpg

$95.00

The new Aero Bolt-On from Farr provides added hand positions to your cockpit, for those wanting to shift into an aero-tuck position. Weighing in at 109g, these are a lightweight, ergonomic addition to your bars that are said to be suitable for gravel, racing, touring and bikepacking. Designed to fit 31.8mm handlebars, at its widest point the bars are 142mm and extend 119.1mm forwards. Jo Burt has attached these to his handlebars and will be delivering his full report soon…

ridefarr.com

Bontrager Circuit Cycling Wind Jacket

£69.99

2021 Bontrager Circuit Cycling Wind Jacket.jpg

The Bontrager Circuit Cycling Wind Jacket is made of a Windshell fabric that blocks the wind and is also lightweight and packable into an included storage bag. With a two-way zip, the jacket can also be unzipped at the waist for easy access to essentials in your jersey pockets, without having to take the jacket fully off.

Strategically-placed shoulder vents promise to add breathability, while the drop-tail design protects your rear from the elements when shifted forward in the cycling position. A side pocket, on the left, has also been included to store ride essentials.

Mike Stenning has been testing the black version of this jacket, but it is also available in yellow and red. His full report will be landing on the site shortly…

www.trekbikes.com

Merida Silex 200

£1000

The Silex 200 is the brand’s comfortable and versatile gravel bike with MTB inspired geometry. The long top and head tubes, combined with a short stem, promise nimble but stable handling, while Maxxis Rambler 700x38c tyres should provide plenty of all-weather, all-surface grip.

The 6066 triple butted and hydroformed aluminium frame features internal cable routing and a BB86 bottom bracket. Stu Kerton has been heading off-road and his full report with be landing on the site soon…

www.merida-bikes.com

Hill and Ellis Chestnut Brown Leather Saddle Bag

£80

2021 Hill and Ellis Chestnut Brown Leather Saddle Bag.jpg

Crafted in full grain Italian chestnut brown leather, this limited edition British made bag is designed to attach to a bike saddle, or at the handlebars. It features nickel plated brass buckles and is finished with a blind embossed logo.

It has a capacity of 1.2 litres, measures 21cm x 10cm x 6cm, and is said to be able to fit a phone, keys, flapjack, wallet and pens. The hooks, set at 13.5cm apart, are spring loaded and are said to be able to attach to any standard pannier rack from 6mm to 16mm in diameter. Personalisation is also available. George Hill has been using this stylish bag and will be delivering his verdict on its performance soon…

www.hillandellis.com

100% Transit Backpack

£69.99

2021 100% Transit Backpack.jpg

This stylish Transit Backpack from 100% comes in the shades of steel, warm grey or black, and it is packed with lots of handy pockets and compartments for separating out your gear. Aside from the main compartment, there’s a front zippered accessory stash pocket, a zippered bottom compartment for tucking your shoes or dirty kit in, an upper zippered fleece lined pocket for protecting your sunglasses, a padded side entry laptop pocket, and more… spoiled for choice for some neat organising.

A padded back panel should mean this is comfy to wear and a haul handle helps is a useful touch. Does it perform as well as it looks? George Hill has been finding out and will update us shortly with a full report…

www.silverfish-uk.com

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.

five cool things
Merida
bontrager
100%
farr
Hill and Ellis
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments

  • Inspector Kevin Smith SYP 3 min 21 sec ago

    Disc brakes - I like them but I'm not a convert.  I had a disc brake failure a while back that could have gone badly (hydraulics freezing).  ...

    in: Cyclist ploughed into at roundabout
  • Dr Winston 4 min 51 sec ago

    Absolute lottery. I'm  member of a fantasy footy site that has quite a few gamblers...and a gambling section within that containing a cycling...

    in: UAE Tour....Yeah...
  • Rendel Harris 7 min 35 sec ago

    In this case I would guess from the women cyclists I know and those I have seen discussing it on socials, "somebody, somewhere" finding this...

    in: Cycling live blog 22 February 2021
  • alan sherman 7 min 48 sec ago

    Ha!  I hadn't noticed them but do agree with you.  Being titanium a bit of WD40 and a pan scourer will have them off in no time (as long as they...

    in: Van Nicholas Rowtag
  • Cyclocelestial 11 min 3 sec ago

    If you do report a crime the police will explain what will happen next. They should also give you the contact details of the police officer dealing...

    in: Near Miss of the Day 545: Jeep driver close pass
  • yupiteru 32 min 49 sec ago

    In other words you voted for this crap

    in: Brexit causes crisis for British pro riders
  • Jack Sexty 1 hour 34 min ago

    It's not obvious because it's not true - no one pays to be featured in a road.cc buyer's guide.  ...

    in: Five cycling front lights for under £50
  • Jenova20 2 hours 2 min ago

    ""After lockdown though, for some odd reason, the traffic has become a nightmare. It feels busier and drivers are much more aggressive. "...

    in: Series of close passes in Richmond Park
  • Marcorossiuk 2 hours 19 min ago

    Hi mate. I tried following this and it was all going so well until the adjustment of the outside limit screw. It didn't do anything at all no...

    in: Front derailleur chain rub
  • j_vora 3 hours 35 min ago

    Both were sold in parallel until it seems they literally ran out of frames. ...

    in: Bike at bedtime: Orbea Orca OMX