Five cool things coming soon from Merida, Bontrager, 100%, Farr and Hill & Ellis

12 degrees sure does feel toasty when there was snow hanging around only a week ago! Our team of testers have been out, in less layers than recently, trying out some neat bits of kit that have recently arrived at road.cc...

$95.00

The new Aero Bolt-On from Farr provides added hand positions to your cockpit, for those wanting to shift into an aero-tuck position. Weighing in at 109g, these are a lightweight, ergonomic addition to your bars that are said to be suitable for gravel, racing, touring and bikepacking. Designed to fit 31.8mm handlebars, at its widest point the bars are 142mm and extend 119.1mm forwards. Jo Burt has attached these to his handlebars and will be delivering his full report soon…

ridefarr.com

£69.99

The Bontrager Circuit Cycling Wind Jacket is made of a Windshell fabric that blocks the wind and is also lightweight and packable into an included storage bag. With a two-way zip, the jacket can also be unzipped at the waist for easy access to essentials in your jersey pockets, without having to take the jacket fully off.

Strategically-placed shoulder vents promise to add breathability, while the drop-tail design protects your rear from the elements when shifted forward in the cycling position. A side pocket, on the left, has also been included to store ride essentials.

Mike Stenning has been testing the black version of this jacket, but it is also available in yellow and red. His full report will be landing on the site shortly…

www.trekbikes.com

£1000

The Silex 200 is the brand’s comfortable and versatile gravel bike with MTB inspired geometry. The long top and head tubes, combined with a short stem, promise nimble but stable handling, while Maxxis Rambler 700x38c tyres should provide plenty of all-weather, all-surface grip.

The 6066 triple butted and hydroformed aluminium frame features internal cable routing and a BB86 bottom bracket. Stu Kerton has been heading off-road and his full report with be landing on the site soon…

www.merida-bikes.com

£80

Crafted in full grain Italian chestnut brown leather, this limited edition British made bag is designed to attach to a bike saddle, or at the handlebars. It features nickel plated brass buckles and is finished with a blind embossed logo.

It has a capacity of 1.2 litres, measures 21cm x 10cm x 6cm, and is said to be able to fit a phone, keys, flapjack, wallet and pens. The hooks, set at 13.5cm apart, are spring loaded and are said to be able to attach to any standard pannier rack from 6mm to 16mm in diameter. Personalisation is also available. George Hill has been using this stylish bag and will be delivering his verdict on its performance soon…

www.hillandellis.com

£69.99

This stylish Transit Backpack from 100% comes in the shades of steel, warm grey or black, and it is packed with lots of handy pockets and compartments for separating out your gear. Aside from the main compartment, there’s a front zippered accessory stash pocket, a zippered bottom compartment for tucking your shoes or dirty kit in, an upper zippered fleece lined pocket for protecting your sunglasses, a padded side entry laptop pocket, and more… spoiled for choice for some neat organising.

A padded back panel should mean this is comfy to wear and a haul handle helps is a useful touch. Does it perform as well as it looks? George Hill has been finding out and will update us shortly with a full report…

www.silverfish-uk.com

