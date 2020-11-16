Five cool things coming soon from Ribble, Le Col, Lezyne, PedalCell and Dashel

Streams of running water were next to impossible to avoid when riding the lanes at the weekend...but our team of hardy reviewers were out testing some neat bits of kit, which will be in need of a thorough clean now for sure!

£2,299

Ribble says the highly versatile CGR Ti Sport is designed to do it all whether that’s road, gravel or trail riding. The 3AL/2.5V Titanium frame and tapered carbon moncoque forks are equipped with Shimano’s 105 11-speed groupset and hydraulic disc brakes. Mavic Aksium wheels come wrapped with 40mm wide Schwalbe G-One tubeless-ready tyres which Dave Atkinson rated 9/10 for their all-rounder capability across “roads, ruts and rocks”—plus, they feature tan walls.

Ribble’s 46mm reinforced plastic mudguards have been fitted for all-season riding and the frame features mounting points for a rear pannier rack, which also opens up this ride for longer adventures. Stuart Kerton has been putting Ribble’s versatility claims to the test on all-terrain rides—his review is well on its way.

www.ribblecycles.co.uk

£160

Le Col’s Therma Blackout Bib Shorts are designed to provide some extra thermal comfort during transitional weather and can be paired with leg warmers when it turns colder. The water repellency of its Aqua Zero Fabric is said to deal with spray and showers, while the thermal lining makes these suitable for the more wintry days. Fitted with a Dolomiti Stelvio Gel Pad and featuring Le Col’s silicone leg gripper, these 100 per cent Polyester bib shorts should provide a comfortable riding experience. Putting this to the test is Liam Cahill, who will be sharing his verdict soon.

www.lecol.cc

$299.99

The CadenceX from PedalCell has two USB Type-C ports (one safety-prioritized 600mA, 5V, and one high-powered 2.4A, 5V) to provide fast charging speeds for your devices while out on the open road on longer adventures.

GPS units for navigation, smartphones and lights can all be charged on the go and are powered by your bike with a fork mounted generator. Unlike other systems, the stem-mounted battery receiving the variable power input on the CadenceX promises to release this as a steady output to devices. Made from weather-resistant 30% Fiberglass Nylon and Aluminum Casing it should cope with changeable weather conditions, and it comes with a 2-year warranty. Mike Stead will be giving us his verdict.

www.pedalcell.store

£79

While it is giving off a bit of a vintage army vibe, at 392g Dashel’s urban helmet should be quite a bit lighter than the lids worn by Tommies in the early 20th century. It's also got five air vents, which should keep you suitably fresh while city riding. A Fidlock Magnetic clasp will prevent accidently pinched skin when fastening the helmet, and two sizes of washable fitting pads are included to tailor the fit.

Made from a recyclable ABS and EPS foam, Dashel will recycle the safe certified CE EN1078 helmet and you’ll get some money off your next purchase. When will we be giving our final verdict? Don't panic! Hollis Jones (not Lance Corporal Jones unfortunately) will be submitting his review in early December.

www.dashel.co.uk

£25

Lezyne’s tiny Pocket Drive promises to offer plenty of pumping efficiency at a weight of just 79g and, at 140mm long, it will easily fit into a jersey pocket. Made from durable CNC-machined aluminium and including Lezyne’s flexible hose, this Presta and Schrader-compatible pump looks to be well made... but how efficient can this compact and lightweight mini pump be? Hollis Jones will be sending in a report soon.

www.upgradebikes.co.uk

