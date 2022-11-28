Polar-ising products! Five cool things coming soon from Campagnolo, Exposure, Altura, Topeak and Polar

This week's highlights from our cool things in for review include a 2stage mini-pump for high pressure and volume, Campagnolo's least expensive carbon disc brake wheelset, a front light with Exposure's latest AKTiv technology, Altura's urban softshell hoodie, and a heart rate monitor from Polar.

Topeak Roadie 2Stage

£36.99

The Topeak Roadie 2Stage has an "innovative 2Stage" pressure selector. Stage 1 is high volume for inflating mountain bike tyres, and stage 2 is high pressure for filling suspension forks and shock units. The two-stage High-Volume/High-Pressure design reduces the number of strokes you need to get bigger-volume tyres up to workable pressure.

The integrated digital gauge provides reading up to 300psi and a Pressure-Rite connector accepts Presta and Schrader valves. Whilst it's a solid aluminium build, the hose is flexible to take stress off the valve stems when inflating tyres.

Will it make the next edition of our best cycling mini pumps guide?

www.topeak.com

Campagnolo Shamal Carbon Disc Brake Wheelset

£1211.99

The Campagnolo Shamal Carbon Disc Brake Wheelset are their least expensive carbon wheelset promised to provide "extreme performance, comfort and versatility for cyclists," weighing in at 1670g on the road.cc scales of truth (including tubeless valves).

Campagnolo says this wheelset is "a complete all-rounder", suited to road and gravel riding. The profile of the rim, which has an internal diameter of 21 mm, fits road tyres (25, 28 and 30mm) and also gravel/cyclo-cross tyres (starting from 32 mm and going up to the largest, 45/50 mm). They are compatible with both clincher and tubeless tyres.

This wheelset has a differentiated profile with a 40mm rear and 35mm front "to ensure the best possible rideability, in all conditions." George is currently reviewing this wheelset, so be sure to check in a couple of weeks to see if he thinks these provide the "utmost comfort on longer riders."

Check out our video to see if expensive carbon road bike wheels are worth the money.

www.campagnolo.com

Exposure Strada RS Mk11 with AKTiv

£285

The ​Exposure Strada RS Mk11 with AKTiv has the latest technology in the Exposure Lights Road range. When AKTiv is selected, the light will sense oncoming light sources and auto-dim when a vehicle is approaching, returning to full beam once they have passed.

The LED's produce 1300 lumens - in our best front bike lights guide, we recommend lights of 500 lumens and up if you want to be seen and also see where you're going. For riding in daylight, the pulse pattern is designed to be more conspicuous than a regular pulse and visible over a kilometre away, even in the brightest conditions.

It has a 6,800 mAh Li-ion battery with a runtime of 2 - 36 hours and a full charge takes 6 hours.

www.exposure-use.com

Altura Grid Women's Waterproof Half Zip Softshell Hoodie

£85

The Altura Grid Women's Cycling Softshell is an urban softshell hoody with a relaxed fit giving it a casual feel. It is suited to cycling but can also be worn for other outdoor activities without looking like you haven't taken your cycling kit off.

The DWR coating offers some protection from showers with a thermal grid fleece that "traps warmth while letting air flow."

Other features include an adjustable hood, half zip style, zipped hand pockets and subtle reflectivity to increase visibility.

www.altura.co.uk

Polar H9 heart rate monitor

£51.50

The Polar H9 heart rate monitor keeps track of your heart rate and calories burnt. It can be used for a variety of sports, not just cycling, and with 30m water resistance it will handle your very sweaty turbo sessions.

The Bluetooth and ANT+ technologies mean it is compatible with "200+ fitness apps", smart watches and gym equipment and can be connected to Bluetooth and ANT+ devices simultaneously.

The strap is adjustable and washable and comes in sizes XS - S (54 - 66cm) and M - XXL (66 - 95cm).

www.polar.com

