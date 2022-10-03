Hibiscus in an energy gel!? Five cool things coming soon from Vitus, Dolan, Stolen Goat, Rawvelo and Lezyne

The road.cc reviews system is stacked right now with the latest and greatest bikes, components and accessories, and here are five of the coolest things that you can expect to see featured in the coming weeks. This week we've got not one but two bikes, a winter jacket, pocketable tools and some interesting flavours of organic gels to tease you with...

Vitus Razor Disc Claris

£699.99

As this is road.cc we'll kick off with a road bike as our first product. It's no secret that bike prices in recent years have been rising and rising, but this Vitus Razor aims to bring disc brakes and Shimano performance to the masses.

Vitus says that "whether you are stepping over your first road bike or pulling away from lights on a regular commute, the Vitus Razor delivers that same sensation of speed and freedom that never gets old."

Featuring a double-butted aluminium frame paired with a carbon fork and eight-speed Shimano Claris groupset, the Razor is a competitive weight at 9.1kg (size medium). Own brand wheels and componentry help to keep the cost down and you get internal cabling, a BSA BB and mudguard mounts. Vitus also claims "sporty yet comfortable" geometry.

Stu Kerton has been on the case to find out whether that is indeed the case...

www.vitusbikes.com

Stolen Goat Fluid Alpine Bodyline Jacket

£160.00

Stolen Goat has recently overhalled its autumn/winter collection, but the Alpine range remains the brand's deep winter offerings with a recommended temperature range of -5 to 8°C Stolen Goat says that this Bodyline jacket is "the ultimate winter warmer" with an insulating windproof and waterproof fabric to protect you against the elements."

> How to beat winter - Tips, tricks and clothing advice for making the most of riding through winter

Other features include brushed fleece lining, reflective detailing, three rear pockets and a water-resistant fourth zipped stash pocket. Will our reviewing team find the "close yet comfortable" fit up to standard? Check back soon for our full verdict.

www.stolengoat.com

Lezyne Pocket Torque Drive

£65.00

This Pocket Torque Drive is positively tiny, and unlike many of its competitors offers variable torque settings between two and six newton meters. Unlike the name suggests this can either be stowed in a pocket OR under your saddle like a saddlebag.

> Best Torque Wrenches

Bits include 2.5mm, 3mm, 4mm and 5mm hexes and T20, T25 Torx, which means you should be sorted for the majority of roadside repairs.

As with many Lezyne products, the main body is machined from aluminium promising a "high quality and durable" finish. Should we all be carrying one of these with us on rides rather than randomly guessing how tight our bolts should be?

www.ride.lezyne.com

Rawvelo Organic Energy Gels (Box of 18)

£32.39

If these taste half as good as the packaging looks then Rawvelo is on to a winner. What do you reckon about these eccentric flavours? Let us know in the comments section below...

Suvi has been indulging on these energy gels, but also look out for upcoming reviews of the brand's energy drink and bars as well. Each gel contains 20g of carbs, which isn't exactly the highest on the market, but Rawvelo does claim that they're "clean, organic and natural, made from a delicate balance of fruit juices, coconut sugar and natural brown rice syrup. No preservatives. No artificial colours. No synthetic flavouring."

www.rawvelo.com

Dolan GXA Aluminium Disc Gravel Bike

£1,699.99

We've currently got loads of exciting bikes out for review of both the road and gravel variety. This Dolan is just one of them and claims to be a very versatile machine.

The brand says that the GXA is designed for "the full spectrum of riders, from those who want to explore local gravel roads up to those adventurous souls wishing to compete in epic self-supported stage race."

A quick look on the Dolan website reveals an impressive level of customisation, but in its current build, the GXA features a Shimano RX600 GRX groupset, Mavic Allroad wheels and Panaracer Gravelking SK TLC tyres (which we love, by the way!) John Stevenson has been out putting some dirt miles on the new bikes and will be delivering his full review in the coming weeks...

If you like the idea of a gravel bike but are looking to spend less then don't fear, you can check out our current picks of the best gravel bikes under £1000 instead.

www.dolan-bikes.com

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.