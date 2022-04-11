Five cool things coming soon from Specialized, Rapha, Muc-Off, Michelin and Cafe du Cycliste

The Sea Otter Classic – said to be the world’s largest cycling festival – took place in California last week, and while there were lots of new shiny products we're very excited to get our hands on soon, here are the coolest bits of kit we're currently testing....

£29.99

Using bottle cage mounting holes, this discreet holder is designed to provide a secure way of hiding Apple’s AirTag tracker so you can track down your bike in the unfortunate event of theft.

The tracker is housed inside the machined aircraft grade 6061 aluminium body and Muc-Off also supplies T25 security bolts and a security key for an extra level of protection against theft. Is this an effective solution? George Hill has been finding out and his full report is coming soon…

muc-off.com

£49.99

Michelin recently added three new tyres to its road racing range, with the new Power Cups offering lower rolling resistance than the current benchmark tyre in the road sector, according to independent testing organised by Michelin. At the launch, the French tyre giants also said it offers "excellent" puncture resistance for its low weight and good wet weather grip especially when cornering - but it isn't quite class-leading in either of these areas.

These tube type versions use Michelin’s Gum-X compound that’s said to be inspired by the brand’s Moto GP technology, and have a 3x120 TPI casing (threads per inch). Steve Williams has these set up on his bike and will be letting us know how well these perform overall….

www.silverfish-uk.com

£130

These sunnies are designed to meet the demands of off-road riding and all-day adventures. A removable strap keeps these secure on your face as well as close to hand when hung around the neck. The fully vented, hydrophobic lens provides coverage from dust and spray and features an anti-scratch layer with a military-grade anti-fogging treatment.

Designed to heighten contrast on all road surfaces, the sunnies feature an entirely new lens technology developed specially for cyclists by Rapha to help you spot hazards sooner and see clearer in all conditions. George Hill has been testing and his full report is coming soon…

www.rapha.cc

£73

With full reflective panels, these gloves are for days when you’re out as the light begins to fade. For thermal insulation, a layered construction is designed to trap warm air between the inner and outer fabrics, while wind resistant panels give increased protection against the elements.

The lining is fleece backed for comfort and the reinforced palm helps with this too, as well as providing grip. How effective are these gloves? Ben Woodhouse has been finding out and his full report is coming soon…

cafeducycliste.com

£400

Here Specialized has paired the dirt-specific carbon outsole found on the S-Works Recon shoes with the ventilation features found on the S-Works Vent road shoes to keep your feet cool for off-road training and racing.

The Vent Evo makes use of Specialized’s “advanced engineered mesh” to encourage airflow through the toe box, tongue and medial panel of the shoe. Specialized says it has designed the new Vent Evo to adapt to a broad range of foot profiles, and so it claims that riders who gravitate towards more causal models because of fitment issues or lengthy break-in times with performance shoes won’t experience this issue with the Vent Evo. Jamie Williams has been testing and his full review is coming shortly…

www.specialized.com

