Five cool things coming soon from Basso, Silca, Pas Normal Studios, Easton and Sundried

£130

These are Sundried’s second-tier performance road shoes that are compatible with both Look Keo and SPD-SL cleats. This spec features a single atop dial for fastening, which allows for micro adjustments to be made. Then, at the back you’ve got two-way edging which is designed to help prevent your heel from slipping out.

Laser cut detailing should help with ventilation, while the TPU sole is claimed to provide “excellent power transfer with enough flexibility to stay comfortable” on and off the bike. Has Sundried judged this balance right? Stuart Kerton has been finding out for us and will be reporting back shortly…

www.sundried.com

£55

Also using a dial is this saddle bag from Silca. This time BOA’s closure system takes the place of velcro as it’s claimed to have more than 15 times the power - this should ensure it won’t loosen even under the most extreme vibrations so it stays “high and tight under the saddle”. Silca claims you won’t see it swinging, swaying or rattling…

The pack has an internal volume of 77 cubic centimetres which is two times the volume of the original version, and is said to have the capacity to hold up to three road tubes, two CO2 canisters, tyre levels and multitool. How effective is the BOA closure system on a saddle bag? George Hill has been finding out and his verdict is coming soon…

silca.cc

£200

This layer is designed to provide warmth on and off the bike and is made with a blend of polyester and wool. The open grit structure of the internal fabric lining is claimed to create “elevated touchpoints that facilitate the dispersion of moisture to help regulate drying times during use”.

Other useful-sounding features include two front pockets which are positioned higher up on the body to prevent packed belongings from being bounced around while pedalling, and there’s also a rear pocket for out-of-the-way storage. A two-way front zipper should help with ventilation and also gives easy access to the integrated pockets on the back straps of the Escapism bibs. Janine Doggett has been testing the women’s version for us and her full report is coming soon…

uk.pasnormalstudios.com

£2,399

Designed for versatility and all-day comfort, the Tera gravel bike has an aluminium frame but is complimented by a carbon fork and a carbon rear triangle fixed-pivot suspension system with 8mm of flex. Basso says the fork works with the rear triangle of the bike to provide a certain level of suspension and comfort while also creating stiffness to prevent power loss that’s associated with suspension forks.

Tyre clearance allows up to 45mm tyres to be fitted, four bottle cage mounting positions give flexibility for a range of setups and internally routed cables provide a clean finish. Stuart Kerton has been testing the 1x11 Sram Apex spec and his full report is landing on the site soon…

www.chickencyclekit.co.uk

£44.99

Easton’s alloy AX series includes this more affordable drop bar option with 16 degrees of flare for comfort in the drops and control on technical terrain. The bars have a reach of 80mm and drop of 120mm, and feature the brand’s MCD (Maximum Contact Drop) shape technology for easy position transferring. Jo Burt has been testing and his full report is on the way soon…

www.silverfish-uk.com

