Five cool things coming soon from Cube, Brompton, Proviz, Polaris and Nothing Tech.

Did you head out into that battering wind at the weekend? Tough stuff! Our team of reviewers pushed through as they at least had the pleasure of testing some very cool bits of kit. Here are this week's highlights...

£145

Looking for a bag that’s stylish as well as functional? The monochrome geometric pattern of this backpack that also fits on a Brompton is said to have been inspired by pencil shavings found on the design studio and it’s been printed onto a 14 litre capacity backpack that’s designed with the daily commuting ride in mind.

Printed in Italy on custom-made polyester with a water-resistant coating, this bag looks to be packed with comfort and functional details including a padded air mesh rear panel, expandable side pockets and a smart magnetic snap system that’s designed to keep the straps safely in place while riding. How useful is this stylish bag in practice? Matt Lamy has been finding out and will be reporting back shortly…

brompton.com

£99.99

The Classic Tour jacket is Proviz’s waterproof and breathable option with seams all sealed on the inside to ensure no rain can get through and features strategically placed REFLECT360 trim to aid visibility at night.

Hard wearing cuffs with hook and loop attachments are included for easy adjustment for keeping them loose during spring/summer for helping with airflow and for tightening them to keep out the cold during winter. How effective is this jacket at balancing waterproofing and breathability? Mike Stenning has been testing and his full report is coming soon…

provizsports.com

£3,399

The Agree C:62 is Cube’s aero endurance disc-brake road bike that’s aimed at those who want to stay comfortable while riding fast. Cube says the 2022 version of the aero optimised frame saves 10 watts compared to the previous iteration.

Semi-integrated cable routing is designed to reduce both drag and maintenance. There’s also the option for a storage box for carrying food, tools or an extra layer just in case the weather turns, and this is also said to save you another watt.

The spec Stuart Kerton has been testing is equipped with Sram’s Rival eTap AXS 12-speed groupset, Fulcrum Racing 77 wheels and Continental Grand Sport Race SL tyres. Stu’s full report is landing on the site soon…

www.cube.eu

£79.99

The Latitude Bib Shorts are Polaris’ premium bib short option, featuring an antibacterial TMF Italian chamois and laser cut silicone grippers.

Dual reflective tabs are included on the legs for visibility and you can find a stash pocket on the rear that’s designed to carry a spare tube or that essential fiver for coffee and cake, all for a price tag that’s under £80. Do these bibs deliver? Mike Stenning has been finding out and his verdict is coming shortly…

polaris-bikewear.co.uk

£99

Weighing in at just 4.7g, these buds are designed to be very comfy with pressure-relieving vents, an ergonomic design and three liquid silicone tips for a customised fit. For working out, each earbud features a composite mesh design for improved sweat and water resistance for an IPX4 rating.

Five hours of listening time is claimed and 34 with the wireless power case. Other interesting features are the Clear Voice Technology and three high-definition mics that’s designed to make sure you come through sounding like you. “As you speak, advanced algorithms reference a million voice and sound combinations (even winds up to 40 km/h) to isolate and amplify your voice for remarkable accuracy,” says Nothing Tech. Liam Cahill has been testing how suitable these are for riding and his verdict is coming soon…

nothing.tech

