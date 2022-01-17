Five cool things coming soon from Deda, Giro, MAAP, L-Bow and KOM

It's been a chilly one but still a glorious weekend for riding, especially for our reviewers as lots of shiny new stuff has been in and out of HQ recently! Here’s a few of the top pickings…

£34.99

Designed to provide waterproof, breathable insulation without excess bulk or stiffness, Giro says these socks can be worn with nearly any cycling shoes, providing dry warmth and comfort when conditions are grim.

The three-layer one-piece composition fuses Giro’s RainGuard membrane between a durable nylon outer shell and hypoallergenic liner, for use in wet weather and temperatures that dip towards freezing. Giro promises the socks are also abrasion-resistant. Are these socks ideal on cold, wet weather rides? Ash Quinlan has been finding out and his full report is coming soon…

www.giro.co.uk

£26.95

Looking for an aero light system? The FL-1 is designed to be mounted in inline with your frame for this reason and also not to clutter up your handlebars. It consists of two LED lights, has eight modes with favourite mode memory and claims to have a run time of between 11 and 46 depending on the mode chosen.

The FL-1 can also be unclipped instantly for theft prevention, storage and recharging. George Hill has been testing and his verdict is on the way soon…

L-bow.co

£534.99

Deda says that the 25mm profile and 28mm wide rim of these alloy gravel wheels provides superior stability even in challenging off-road terrain.

Effective power transfer is also promised thanks to the freehub body which features four independently operating pawls meaning only five degrees of movement is required to engage the wheel. With a 23mm internal width, the Gera Alloy can be used with tyres up to 57mm. Matt Page has also been tackling off-road terrain with these and his full report will be coming soon…

www.chickencyclekit.co.uk

£29.99

Designed to help you maximise your indoor training, this front wheel block has a webbed grip bottom to ensure it doesn’t move in all-out sprints.

It has three different heights to level your front wheel no matter which trainer you’re using. Has this helped Steve Scott get the most out of his efforts? His verdict will be up on the site shortly...

www.bob-elliot.co.uk

£70

The majority of this base layer is made from recycled yarns and using Polartec Power Grid fabric, MAAP says this highly breathable, quick drying, moisture-wicking fabric provides versatile warmth. The high-stretch bi-component knit is also designed to provide a compressive fit. Steve Williams has been putting this layer to the test and his verdict is coming soon…

maap.cc

