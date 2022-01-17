Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
Five cool things coming soon from Deda, Giro, MAAP, L-Bow and KOM

Five cool things coming soon from Deda, Giro, MAAP, L-Bow and KOM

More of the best gear on test with our team of reviewers at the moment…
by Anna Marie Hughes
Mon, Jan 17, 2022 16:30
0

It's been a chilly one but still a glorious weekend for riding, especially for our reviewers as lots of shiny new stuff has been in and out of HQ recently! Here’s a few of the top pickings…

Giro Xnetic H20 Socks

£34.99

Designed to provide waterproof, breathable insulation without excess bulk or stiffness, Giro says these socks can be worn with nearly any cycling shoes, providing dry warmth and comfort when conditions are grim. 

The three-layer one-piece composition fuses Giro’s RainGuard membrane between a durable nylon outer shell and hypoallergenic liner, for use in wet weather and temperatures that dip towards freezing. Giro promises the socks are also abrasion-resistant. Are these socks ideal on cold, wet weather rides? Ash Quinlan has been finding out and his full report is coming soon…

www.giro.co.uk  

L-Bow FL1 Front Bike & Scooter light

£26.95

Looking for an aero light system? The FL-1 is designed to be mounted in inline with your frame for this reason and also not to clutter up your handlebars. It consists of two LED lights, has eight modes with favourite mode memory and claims to have a run time of between 11 and 46 depending on the mode chosen. 

> The best 2021/22 front lights for cycling: Our big beam comparison engine plus bumper guide on how to choose

The FL-1 can also be unclipped instantly for theft prevention, storage and recharging. George Hill has been testing and his verdict is on the way soon…

L-bow.co

Deda Elementi Gera Gravel Alloy Tubeless Ready Wheels 

£534.99

Deda says that the 25mm profile and 28mm wide rim of these alloy gravel wheels provides superior stability even in challenging off-road terrain.

> 58 of the best road bike and gravel bike wheels in 2021

Effective power transfer is also promised thanks to the freehub body which features four independently operating pawls meaning only five degrees of movement is required to engage the wheel. With a 23mm internal width, the Gera Alloy can be used with tyres up to 57mm. Matt Page has also been tackling off-road terrain with these and his full report will be coming soon…

www.chickencyclekit.co.uk

KOM Indoor Training Block

£29.99

Designed to help you maximise your indoor training, this front wheel block has a webbed grip bottom to ensure it doesn’t move in all-out sprints.

> How to get the most from your indoor training sessions

It has three different heights to level your front wheel no matter which trainer you’re using. Has this helped Steve Scott get the most out of his efforts? His verdict will be up on the site shortly...

www.bob-elliot.co.uk 

MAAP Thermal Base Layer LS Tee

£70

The majority of this base layer is made from recycled yarns and using Polartec Power Grid fabric, MAAP says this highly breathable, quick drying, moisture-wicking fabric provides versatile warmth. The high-stretch bi-component knit is also designed to provide a compressive fit. Steve Williams has been putting this layer to the test and his verdict is coming soon…

maap.cc 

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides

five cool things
5ct
Deda
Giro
Maap
l-bow
kom
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments