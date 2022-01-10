Five cool things coming soon from DMT, Pinnacle, 100%, NoPinz and Cushion Aid

Our team of reviewers have been busy packing in the winter miles on a whole load of new and exciting gear, here are this week's highlights...

£700

The recently revealed Pinnacle HC is Evans’ new direct drive smart trainer which can simulate up to 2,500 watts and a maximum incline of 20%, and uses ANT+ and Bluetooth Smart so you can pair with popular training software like Zwift and TrainerRoad.

Weighing in at 15kg (5.7kg flywheel), it's a smart trainer that's light enough to transport and move about your home. Pinnacle promises it also keeps noise to a minimum, measuring just 52Db (at 19mph), which it says is a sound similar in intensity to an electrical fan. Stuart Kerton has been packing in some indoor workouts to put this trainer to the test, and his full report is coming soon…

www.evanscycles.com

~£29.50

This add-on to your saddle is designed to increase the contact area and cradle the ischium bones on the saddle to reduce micro-sliding, prevent saddle sores, and provide comfort during long rides. Cushion Aid says that it adds stability by combining the design characteristics of your saddle to the anatomy of your pelvis with its proprietary Power-Lock Technology. Has this helped reviewer Lara Dunn avoid saddle sores and chafing? She’ll be letting us know shortly…

www.cushion-aid.com

£189.99

DMT has now introduced the comfort and breathability of its lightweight knit shoes to an option that’s designed to deal with the rigours of gravel riding. The dual stiffness Michelin sole has a specific compound, combined with the tread design, geometry and lug shape, that DMT says should offer traction and grip when you need control on the ground.

Integrated laces, reflective highlights and reinforced overlays for durability and protection have also been included. Neil Gander has been hitting the off-road tracks and his full report will be landing on the site soon…

www.chickencyclekit.co.uk

£169.99

Designed to blend fashion with sports performance, the square shaped Eastcraft features a high-impact and scratch-resistant 5.5-base cylindrical lens for increased peripheral view and protection.

A ‘HYDROILO’ lens treatment should repel water and dirt, while removable side shields are also included for additional protection from the elements. Jamie Williams has been testing and his full review is coming soon…

www.freewheel.co.uk

£114.99

For dealing with the worst winter conditions, NoPinz has its Roubaix bib tights which come in at a fairly affordable price.

The hydrophobic coating should repel water as well as dirt and is also said to considerably improve drying times. The endurance chamois is designed to help you avoid saddle sores and stay comfortable on those long base miles. Heat applied reflective detailing is also included. I’ve been heading out in the grim to put these to the test and my verdict is coming soon…

www.nopinz.com

