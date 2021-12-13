Five cool things coming soon from DMT, Giro, Zefal, TruFlo and ArmaUrto

Well that has a much more pleasant milder weekend of riding if you managed to get out between the downpours! Our team of reviewers were testing all the latest gear through rain or shine anyway, here are this week's highlights...

£51.99

Designed for day-long outings or for training in variable weather conditions, this five-litre capacity saddle bag has a folding closure and waterproof fabric with heat-sealed interior for safely carrying all your gear without the need for a rear rack. It is equipped with several durable self-adhesive straps and anti-tear material on its base as well as reinforced material at the mounting points to avoid tearing. Nick Ball has been testing and his full report is landing on the site soon…

bob-elliot.co.uk

£354.99

Light, less bulky and comfy, the KM0 are DMTs top of the line two-bolt cleat shoes that use its proprietary knit technology - these seem suited for those looking for fast shoes for long rides. An engineered 3D Knit outer features a multi-layer, one piece, slightly elasticated construction which DMT says flexes and conforms to the individual shape of each rider’s foot, offering a comfortable and customised fit. Mapping technology has also been used to design the different integrated structures within the knit, for support across all areas.

A proprietary Michelin dual compound carbon outsole should provide a stiff platform for pushing the pace off-road, while a rubber toe bumper and abrasion resistant coating on the toe cap has been included for protection while out and about on the rougher stuff. Rob Wilmott has been testing and his full report is coming soon…

www.chickencyclekit.co.uk

£109

This is quite different from a standard base layer... padding is included at the elbow and shoulder of this 3/4 length option for crash protection. At just 4mm thick and rated to EN1621-1 motorcycle standards, ArmaUrto says the ARMA padding is capable of absorbing and safely dissipating up to 80% of impact energy, in the unfortunate event of a crash. Does the padding compromise comfort and movement? Jamie Williams has been finding out; his full report is coming soon…

armaurto.com

£49.99

Suitable for use in conditions down to five degrees, Giro says these slip-on cuff gloves feature “the highest level of flexibility available in a waterproof glove”.

The three-layer construction consists of Giro’s RainGuard membrane between a durable nylon outer shell and hypoallergenic liner. Reflective cuff highlights and touchscreen compatibility ensure these are ready for commuting needs too. Do these gloves truly deliver on wateproof-ness without bulk and stiffness? Rob Wilmott has been putting that to the test and his verdict is on the way…

www.giro.co.uk

£34.99

For pressures up to 160psi, the Easitrax 4 is part of TruFlos updated floor pump range for 2021 and is the successor to the Easitrax.

It features a durable steel barrel, a large steel base for improved stability, an auto-select pump head and a 2.5” pressure gauge that’s mounted higher so it’s easier to read. Sam Marsh has been using and his verdict is coming soon…

www.freewheel.co.uk

