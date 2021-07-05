Five cool things coming soon from Cannondale, Endura, Schwalbe, Pro and Spektrum

There’s been some exciting TDF action over the weekend, but the road.cc test team still squeezed in some miles before the stages started on a selection of shiny new things! Here's what we got...

£89.99

Well, this jersey has a lot of pockets. The GV500 Reiver is Endura’s adventure jersey which features super-stretch woven fabric on the sleeves for added durability and ample storage for day-long and multi-day explorations. Pockets wise, there’s three open ones at the rear as well as mesh stash pockets on the sides, plus zipped chest and rear security pockets.

Overheating shouldn’t be a problem as there’s strategically positioned mesh panels for ventilation. It’s also good to hear it’s made from 50% recycled fabric. Stuart Kerton has been testing this jersey on his recent adventures and his verdict is landing shortly..

www.endurasport.com

£135

The Blanks are the brand’s lightweight sunnies that offer a clear natural viewing experience out on the lanes, with zero colour distortion Spektrum promises. The Zeiss grey base lens with Infrared mirror finish is said to be ideal for prolonged use during bright days and there’s also three exchangeable lenses for matching to the conditions. The temple tips are rubberised and adjustable thanks to its bendable copper core. The sunnies also come with two rubber nose pads to accommodate narrower and wider faces.

Claiming to be eco-friendly too, the bio-based resin Polyamid frame is made mainly from castor oil and Spektrum claims this reduces the overall CO2 emissions by 46% compared to conventional materials. Stuart Kerton has been testing these sunnies and his verdict will be coming soon…

www.spektrumsports.com

£179.99

Pro says this saddle will suit a wide range of riders as it’s designed for those who are moderately flexible. The Turnix should deliver all-day comfort with its weaved side profile and a semi-rounded rear. It has an in-moulded carbon base and is set upon carbon rails. Available in 132, 142 and 152mm widths., there’s also models with or without the pressure relieving anatomic recess. Stef Marazzi will be letting us know how he got on with this perch in his full report which is landing shortly…

www.freewheel.co.uk

£3,8000

The SuperSix Evo Neo 3 is Cannondale’s lightweight high performance road bike with bit of boost built in; the complete bike weighs in at 12.42kg. The frame features Cannondale’s truncated airfoil tube shapes that are said to reduce drag by up to 30% compared to round tubes, as well as hidden cable routing at the front end for further aero gains. The integrated HollowGram SAVE two-piece bar system should also reduce drag while absorbing shock for improved comfort.

Electric-boost-wise, it has Mahle’s ebikemotion drive system with a 250W rear hub motor and hidden 250Wh battery for three levels of support. A range extender can also be plugged into the charge port to add 208W to the main battery for a total capacity of 450w. The controller is integrated into the top tube which leaves the bars uncluttered. Dave Atkinson has been testing this e-ride and his full report will be up on the site soon…

www.cannondale.com

£59.99

The G-One Allround is Schwalbe’s multi-purpose gravel tyre. The tight versatile tread is said to roll easily with low vibration, while also gripping safely and reliably on gravel roads and smoother, dry trails.

It features Schwalbe’s Addix Speedgrip compound for speed, grip and durability, and RaceGuard double layer Nylon fabric for puncture protection, as well as Tubeless Technology. Jamie Williams has been rolling on these tyres on his off-road adventures lately, and his full report will be coming soon…

www.schwalbe.com

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.