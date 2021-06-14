Five cool things coming soon from Campagnolo, Giant, dhb, MAAP and Ale

Another weekend of glorious sunny weather, a great one for working on the tan while packing in some miles. The road.cc team of reviewers have been out testing some cool bits that have recently landed at the HQ, here's a round up of the best...

£799.99

This is Giant’s fully integrated dual-sided crank-based power meter with accuracy claims of ± 2%. The accelerometer detects cadence without a magnet switch for easier set up and use, and Giant says it collects multiple cadence data points throughout the pedal stroke to calculate pedalling angle and exact force position for pedalling efficiency data.

Battery life of up to 100 hours (or 1500 miles) is promised on a single charge. There’s an LED indicator displaying battery level and the level can also be viewed on Giant’s RideLink app. It also comes with a 2 year warranty. Dave Atkinson has been testing this power meter and his full report will be landing soon…

www.giant-bicycles.com

£100

This is dhb’s packable gilet made from a lightweight water-resistant fabric that promises to keep out the heaviest of shower without compromising on fit and breathability. A high collar defends against the elements, while a wide silicone gripper keeps the gilet in place. The packaway pocket for neatly packing it away inside itself also has a zip opening so it can be used to store valuables safely while riding. Steve Williams has been keeping this gilet in his jersey pocket ready for changeable conditions, and his verdict will be landing soon…

www.wiggle.co.uk

£137

This is MAAP’s lightweight close fitting jersey that uses knitted Italian fabrics along with honeycomb mesh sleeves to increase airflow and comfort on rides. These fabrics have also been sustainably manufactured with the Bluesign system, while the elastic hem band is OEKO-TEX certified.

The SPF50+ rating should provide sun protection on hot outings, while the reflective graphics promises 360 degree visibility. The jersey also features a low profile collar and an anti-sag back pockets says MAAP. Stuart Kerton has heading out on glorious sunny days wearing this jersey and his verdict is coming soon…

www.maap.cc

£2,800

This latest wheelset from Campagnolo promises to be the perfect balance of speed, agility and stability, making it a great choice for all-round riders says the brand.

The lightweight 1420g wheelset has slimmer Aero Elliptical spokes for improved aerodynamics, and the nipple/valve holes have been moulded into the rims which means no carbon fibres are cut by drilling. Although aerodynamically optimised for 25mm tyres, these can be used for tyre widths from 23mm.

Cult ceramic bearings are used to keep the hubs spinning effortlessly and Campagnolo says the oversized 36 tooth ratchet freehub has fast engagement and can be driven by N3W, XDR or HG freehub bodies. With Campagnolo’s 2-Way Fit system tubeless or clincher tyres can be fitted. Liam Cahill has been testing these wheels lately and his full report is on the way soon…

www.chickencyclekit.co.uk

£170

These are Ale’s lightweight race bib shorts with breathable mesh braces and Aero Flash Wave technology down the sides of the thigh for promoting optimal aerodynamics as well as freshness thanks to the fast drying fabric. Coldback technology treatment gives protection from harmful UV rays and preventing heat build-up, while Ale’s minimal open bib design should provide support with ventilation. I have been testing these and my verdict will be coming soon…

www.alecycling.com

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.