Five cool cycling products we're testing from GripGrab, Vulpine, Pirelli, and Muc-Off

These are the five cool things we're testing at the moment, with comprehensive reviews of the GripGrab's Insulator 2 Gloves to Vulpine's Merino Padded Boxers, Pirelli's Cinturato All Road gravel tyres, and Muc-Off's AirMach Mini Pump coming very soon. In the meantime, you can check out our existing published reviews over here.

GripGrab Insulator 2 Hi Vis Spring-Autumn Gloves - £34.95

GripGrab's Insulator 2 Spring-Autumn Gloves are lightweight gloves that are perfect for cooler spring and autumn days. They're available in sizes XS to XXL, and offer a snug fit thanks to their stretchy, breathable material.

They also benefit from a silicone gripper pattern for a secure handlebar grip, touchscreen compatibility, and a thumb sweat wiper and reflective detailing for added safety in low-light conditions.

GripGrab AquaRepel Water-Resistant Leg Warmers - £59.95

These high-performance leg warmers claim to offer top-tier weather protection, boasting a three-layer construction with an integrated waterproof, windproof, and breathable membrane. They're designed for winter warriors, they keep your legs shielded from the harshest elements.

The lower portion features a four-way stretch softshell fabric with welded seams for complete rain and road spray defence, while the upper leg incorporates a soft brushed fabric for added insulation and flexibility. The warmers feature a PFC-free Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating, and silicone grippers, and are made from 85% recycled materials.

Vulpine Merino Padded Boxers - £50

These Vulpine cycling-specific boxers are crafted from odourless and highly breathable pure merino wool and feature an Italian CyTech chamois pad for superior performance. The slimmed-down pad eliminates chafing and remains discreet under outerwear, while the silicone leg grippers and soft elasticised waistband should keep them in place. There's a button fly for convenience and flatlock seams for added comfort.

Pirelli Cinturato All Road gravel tyres - £44.99

The Cinturato All Road tyre is the go-to choice for gravel bike riders seeking a smooth and speedy journey. Designed to excel on the tarmac, hardpack trails, and light gravel, it boasts a robust tubeless-ready 60tpi carcass with bead-to-bead protection, guarding against lateral cuts on various terrains.

The slick central line ensures rapid and smooth rides on pavement, while gradually increasing paddle knobs provide traction on light gravel. For confident cornering, it features aggressive knobs inspired by the Scorpion MTB tyre range. The ProCompound Gravel formulation enhances mileage, and TechWALL adds cut and puncture protection.

Muc-Off AirMach Mini Pump - £30

Gone are the days when Muc-Off was known for its lubes and workshop products. The brand now offers a host of accessories and even clothing, and this Mini Pump is one of them. Crafted with precision-machined aluminium, the mini pump boasts a durable 6063 aluminium construction and has a pull-out hose with a reversible CNC machined valve head that works with both Presta and Schrader valves.

It's said to be able to pump your tyres up to 110psi and measures 155.4mm in length, 24.5mm in diameter, and weighs just 78g.

