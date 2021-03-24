Endura enters gravel market with new GV500 clothing range

Scottish clothing brand Endura has released its GV500 gravel collection that includes tight-fitting lycra and more relaxed jerseys and shorts. The range is said to draw on over 25 years of experience designing road and off-road kit.

“All GV500 products are carefully designed to work as a system, providing ample storage for epic day-long to multi-day adventures whilst retaining a bulk-free, streamlined fit,” says Endura.

To satisfy both camps of gravellers, Endura says it created two sides of this collection: the more road-biased Reiver pieces alongside the Foyle products with roots firmly on the mountain bike side.

Reiver refers to the UK's original and biggest gravel event, the Dirty Reiver, which takes riders on a 200km loop of gruelling gravel, crossing the border between England and Scotland.

"Foyle is derived from the self-proclaimed home of Scottish gravel Aberfoyle, now often referred to by those who frequent the network of trails as Gravelfoyle. With a highland feel but less than an hour from Glasgow, many of us have ridden in this area over the past 25 years on various different wheel sizes and different tyre widths," says Endura.

Let’s take a look at the new gravel offerings…

GV500 Reiver Bibshorts - £119.99

A double layer panel on the outer thigh of these adventure bib shorts is designed to protect the rider, as well as the shorts themselves, in the event of collision with some spiky shrubbery.

The lightweight stretch woven fabrics and lumbar support panel borrowed from the brand’s new Pro SL bibshort are designed to provide a compressive fit.

Stitched inside is the 600 series pad for its claimed balance of superior vibration damping and support.

Large mesh pockets on the back are included to secure essentials while mesh side leg pockets offer a way of carrying snacks that can be accessed quickly and easily.

Available in black in sizes S-XXL.

GV500 Foyle Shorts - £79.99

For a more casual look that claims not to compromise long-distance performance, the GV500 Foyle shorts are made of a full stretch woven fabric with a PFC-free, non-toxic durable water repellent finish. The slim cut promises to provide a “flap free, barely-there feeling”.

The mesh-lined inner waistband features printed silicone grippers to reduce slipping down even when you’re riding on the drops, while the elasticated Velcro waistband adjuster tabs are included for an individual fit.

Zipped front hand pockets should be useful for carrying essentials, and their partial mesh bags are said to aid ventilation, as do the laser cut perforated vents of the shorts.

Its zipped thigh openings double up as vents too and give access to the aligned GV500 Reiver Bibshort cargo pockets.

Although designed to work with the GV500 Reiver bibshort (above), these shorts also feature Endura’s Clickfast system, for integration with any Endura under short.

GV500 Reiver S/S Jersey - £89.99

Recycled knit fabric that promises to be “rapid wicking” is used for the main body of the GV500 Reiver S/S Jersey, while a stretchy woven fabric on the front-facing articulated sleeves is said to deliver extra durability, and critically positioned mesh panels provide ventilation.

This jersey is not short of pockets. There are zipped chest and rear security pockets, three open rear pockets plus large and easily accessed side mesh stash pockets.

GV500 Foyle T - £59.99

A standard slim, yet relaxed, flap-free fit, is promised on this T that features a merino-blend knit main body fabric for regulating temperatures and keeping odours at bay.

There's also a zipped rear side security pocket and articulated sleeves for a bike ready fit.

Available in olive green or paprika in sizes S-XXL.

Available now at: www.endurasport.com