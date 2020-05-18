Corima launches G30.5 wheels, calling them "the new benchmark for gravel wheels"

The tubeless-ready carbon wheels are 30.5mm deep, have a 22mm wide hookless rim and Corima’s ‘torsion box technology’ which gives a claimed increase in rim rigidity.

French wheel maker Corima has announced that it is stepping into the gravel market with a new set of carbon wheels that it describes as “the new benchmark for ravel wheel design and performance.”

The new wheels feature a 30.5mm deep carbon rim that Corima makes in its workshop in France. The hookless design is tubeless-ready and features an internal width of 22mm which Corima says is optimised for use with tyres between 28mm and 60mm wide.

To achieve what they say is an incredible stiffness to weight ratio, Corima says that all its carbon wheels “are filled with structural foam and a horizontal UD carbon fibre bar.” Corima says that this “significantly reduces the flex found in all hollow carbon rims.”

This “torsion box technology” has other benefits according to Corima. The wheels are claimed to hold the trueness better under load while the foam core “also helps to absorb both vibrations and sound for a quiet and more comfortable ride.”

Corima says that the rims have been designed in adherence to ETRTO standards and has a list of compatible tubeless tyres which you can find here. Maximum tyre pressure for the rims is 72.5PSI, or the maximum pressure stated on the tire if it is lower.

Corima calls its hookless rim design “Tubeless Straight Side”. They say that this part of the rim wall has “been reinforced with additional material to resist damage from impacts” such as bottoming out on a rock or pothole.

Both the front and rear wheels are laced using 24 stainless steel spokes and DT Swiss 240 hubs. Corima says that this enhances the reliability of the wheels whilst keeping the weight down to a claimed 1,550g for the set, including tubeless rim tape and valves.

Corima’s CEO said that “with G30.5, we have utilised our unrivalled knowledge and expertise in carbon manufacture to tailor the product to excel in the diverse gravel world. For example, our unique carbon-resin blend optimises ride smoothness and reliability off-road, while utilising Torsion Box technology for maximum performance without compromising either.”

The hubs come set up for 12x100mm and 12x142mm axles as standard with 15mm and QR end caps available separately. The wheels will set you back £2,010 and are available to order now.

