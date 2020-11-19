Support road.cc

2021 Cinelli Zydeco_side

Cinelli re-orientates 2021 Zydeco performance gravel bike for bikepacking

Italian brand adds versatility for road roaming and touring as well as urban/commuting use
by Anna Marie Hughes
Thu, Nov 19, 2020 11:45
3

Landing on the cyclocross scene a decade ago, the Zydeco has since transitioned into the gravel sphere and Cinelli promises the 2021 iteration is now bikepacking ready, with the addition of “fast fuel eyelets” on the top tube. Its claimed total weight of 10.3kg is respectable for the new performance and functionality blend.

2021 Cinelli Zydeco_side

Cinelli says the Zydeco (£2150) provides “total control in all conditions and on all terrain” with its adoption of hydraulic disc brakes. A Shimano GRX 2x10 groupset is specced and improved gear efficiency is delivered thanks to the Shadow RD+ chain stabilization system.

2021 Cinelli Zydeco disc

Cinelli says the geometry of the Columbus Zonal triple butted aluminium frame (M ~ 1760g) has a longer wheelbase that avoids the risk of overlapping even with mudguards fitted.

Maximum stability is promised by the 1-1/8in and 1-1/4in tapered steerer, the Columbus Futura Gravel monocoque fork (~450g).

Wide tyre clearance caters for up to 40mm, but the Zydeco comes wrapped in 700C x 37mm WTB Riddlers—these have a fast and low-profile top for good rolling resistance, with more aggressive shoulder knobs for cornering grip.

That said, for mudguards to be fitted to the frame’s integrated eyelets, these tyres will need to be replaced by narrower 35ers.

2021 Cinelli Zydeco tyres

Featuring two eyelets on the top tube and internal cable routing in the main triangle, bolt-on top tube bags can be easily attached for longer all-terrain adventures.

Finished in an unmistakable Cinelli look, the Italian brand calls this colour scheme ‘Chasing After Rainbows’. Matching these graphics is a custom San Marco Era saddle.

2021 Cinelli Zydeco saddle

Available now in sizes from XS to XL, get more info about the Cinelli Zydeco at www.cinelli.it

2021 Cinelli Zydeco
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

