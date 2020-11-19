Cinelli re-orientates 2021 Zydeco performance gravel bike for bikepacking

Landing on the cyclocross scene a decade ago, the Zydeco has since transitioned into the gravel sphere and Cinelli promises the 2021 iteration is now bikepacking ready, with the addition of “fast fuel eyelets” on the top tube. Its claimed total weight of 10.3kg is respectable for the new performance and functionality blend.

Cinelli says the Zydeco (£2150) provides “total control in all conditions and on all terrain” with its adoption of hydraulic disc brakes. A Shimano GRX 2x10 groupset is specced and improved gear efficiency is delivered thanks to the Shadow RD+ chain stabilization system.

Cinelli says the geometry of the Columbus Zonal triple butted aluminium frame (M ~ 1760g) has a longer wheelbase that avoids the risk of overlapping even with mudguards fitted.

Maximum stability is promised by the 1-1/8in and 1-1/4in tapered steerer, the Columbus Futura Gravel monocoque fork (~450g).

Wide tyre clearance caters for up to 40mm, but the Zydeco comes wrapped in 700C x 37mm WTB Riddlers—these have a fast and low-profile top for good rolling resistance, with more aggressive shoulder knobs for cornering grip.

That said, for mudguards to be fitted to the frame’s integrated eyelets, these tyres will need to be replaced by narrower 35ers.

Featuring two eyelets on the top tube and internal cable routing in the main triangle, bolt-on top tube bags can be easily attached for longer all-terrain adventures.

Finished in an unmistakable Cinelli look, the Italian brand calls this colour scheme ‘Chasing After Rainbows’. Matching these graphics is a custom San Marco Era saddle.

