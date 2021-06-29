CHPT3 launches lockable urban helmet with Thousand

CHPT3 has collaborated with urban safety helmet manufacturer Thousand to create a limited edition Barrivell Chapter Helmet which features MIPS protection as well as a channel that allows you to secure it when you lock your bike.

“With focus on exploration and play, like the essence of cycling, [CHPT3 and Thousand] have a common goal to create cycling gear that mixes style, safety, play and performance,” CHPT3 says.

The helmet integrates MIPs technology which consists of a low friction layer that allows relative motion in all directions to reduce the rotational motion transferred to the brain in the event of an impact. Find out more about MIPS in our explainer over here.

The helmet features a Multi-Use Magnetic Light for riding from the day into the night. This consists of a 30 lumen taillight that magnetically attaches to the helmet or multi-use adapter. It has a claimed runtime of an hour with the solid mode and two hours when flashing.

Eight vents are said to be strategically placed to capture airflow and pass it through the interior cooling channels for staying fresh.

A secret Poplock has been included for conveniently leaving the helmet behind. The hidden channel can be accessed behind the logo mark, and this can be used for pulling your lock through. CHPT3 says this is backed by its Anti-Theft guarantee.

All together the helmet weighs in at a claimed weight of 360g for the small, 370g for medium and 410g for the large.

We reported earlier this month that CHPT3 had returned with its new Most Days sustainable summer road collection, as well as collaboration with Garmin. The British cycling brand was founded in 2015 by retired pro rider David Millar.

The helmet costs £159 and is available now at CHPT3 over here, with orders dispatching from June 30.

www.chpt3.com