Check out Cannondale’s new SuperSix EVO Leichtbau with a mega-light 750g frame

Cannondale has just announced a SuperSix EVO Leichtbau with a frame that weighs 750g, and just 200 individually numbered pieces will be available worldwide.

“The latest carbon layup technology and most advanced materials deliver a 90g reduction in weight compared to our SuperSix EVO HI-MOD carbon,” says Cannondale.

We asked for more tech details, of course, but Cannondale says it's not disclosing any more about the carbon or how it is used.

The 750g weight is for a raw frame with small parts, including CNC machined alloy details. As well as the frame, the Leichtbau – which means ‘lightweight’ in German – includes a fork, bottom bracket, headset, seat post, and thru axles.

Cannondale calls the Leichtbau its “most refined interpretation of SuperSix EVO ever” and that it is designed “to celebrate our race heritage and tireless pursuit of the perfect ride”. It has a black and chrome finish.

The Cannondale SuperSix EVO Leichtbau comes out of the same frame as the existing SuperSix EVO so the geometry is identical. The 56cm model, for example, has a 53.6cm seat tube, a 56.2cm top tube, and a 16.4cm head tube, with 73° and 73.3° frame angles. However, fewer sizes than normal are available: just the most popular 51cm, 54cm, 56cm and 58cm models.

Other features carry over from the standard Cannondale SuperSix EVO. The frame uses truncated airfoil tube shapes designed to offer the same weight and equal or better stiffness than round tubes while reducing drag, and the brake lines are routed through an opening in the front/top of the head tube.

Cannondale’s SAVE rear stays, 27 SL KNØT seat post and integrated seat post binder are all designed to increase comfort, and there’s space to fit tyres up to 30mm wide.

The Speed Release thru-axles are intended to offer fast wheel changes while being compatible with most standard thru-axle wheelsets.

Here’s the full spec:

Frame SuperSix EVO Leichtbau Carbon, integrated cable routing w/ Switchplate, 12x142 Speed Release thru-axle, SAVE, PF30a bottom bracket, flat mount disc brake compatibility, integrated seat binder

Fork SuperSix EVO Leichtbau Carbon, SAVE, integrated crown race, 12x100mm Speed Release thru-axle, flat mount disc, internal routing, 1-1/8 in to 1-1/4in steerer and 55mm offset (51- 54cm), 1-1/8 in to 1-3/8in steerer and 45mm offset (56-58cm)

Bottom Bracket Cannondale Alloy PressFit30

Headset Integrated, 1-1/8in - 1-1/4in (51-54cm), 1-1/8in - 1-3/8in (56-58cm)

Seatpost HollowGram 27 SL KNØT, Carbon, 2 bolt clamp, 330mm, 15mm offset

Sizes 51, 54, 56, 58cm

Extras Leichtbau Special Edition Rear Derailleur Hanger and Switchplate, Speed Release thru-axle

The Cannondale SuperSix EVO Leichtbau frameset is priced £4,250.

www.cannondale.com