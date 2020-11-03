British brand idō launches inaugural indoor performance collection

Indoor only kit brand idō has released high performance cycling garments that are centred around improving indoor cycling experiences in three core areas: heat management, rider comfort and free movement.

The idō Jersey (£90) is made from Shoji Mesh fabric that the brand claims is breathable and fast drying.

idō says the close fitting cut has been designed to “react to the movements of your body” in order to provide adaptability.

Functionality has not been sacrificed, with the inclusion of a side pocket for easy access to devices—this could prove useful for using power ups on virtual platforms such as Zwift or switching tunes.

idō’s Bib Shorts (£120) feature “graduated compression to optimise muscle support” in combination with “lightweight woven fabrics to improve moisture management and regulate temperature control”.

As well as the moisture wicking qualities of these shorts, the brand claims the chamois has “enhanced air permeability” to cope with rigours of indoor cycling—both of these qualities are very welcome, but the extent of it’s success will have to be determined after some thorough sweaty testing.

Get more info at www.idoindoor.com