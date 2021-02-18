Support road.cc

2021 Bontrager AW3 1

Bontrager’s new AW3 road tyre line-up promises fewer flats

Updated sub-tread layer offers 78% better defence against punctures, according to US brand
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Thu, Feb 18, 2021 09:10

First Published Feb 18, 2021

0

Bontrager has updated its AW3 road tyre line-up with new Hard-Case Lite and Hard-Case models that feature improved puncture protection, as well as an extra reflective sidewall option across all sizes in the range.

2021 Bontrager AW3 3

The Hard-Case Lite and Hard-Case are the brand’s “set-it-and-forget-it road tyre”, with excellent defence against flats, a long-lasting tread and traction suitable for any season, according to Bontrager.

The updated sub-tread layer is made with a weave of nylon and aramid that is said to provide more protection while maintaining the AW3’s ride quality.

2021 Bontrager AW3 1

The previous iteration of the Hard-Case Lite tyres, which we reviewed back in 2015, impressed with how it rolled quickly and gripped securely in all conditions even with its puncture-resisting layer.

78% better protection against punctures compared to its predecessor is promised on the new AW3 Hard-Case Lite. This claim has been independently validated by the third-party tyre-testing company Wheel Energy, says Bontrager.

The Hard-Case has the same sub-tread layer as the Lite version, but also comes with an additional bead-to-bead nylon ply which is said to deliver more durability and protection against flats.

Both levels of puncture protection are available in four widths: 25mm, 28mm, 32mm and 39mm.

The AW3 Hard-Case Lite models are also available with reflective sidewalls in all these sizes.

2021 Bontrager AW3 4

"All AW3 tyres use a proprietary TR-Endure compound that's long-lasting and durable on any road surface and feature a textured shoulder tread with a smooth-rolling centre," says Bontrager.

Bontrager tyres are backed by the brand’s Unconditional Bontrager Guarantee, which is a 30-day return scheme.

www.trekbikes.com

2021 Bontrager Hard-Case Lite
2021 Bontrager Hard-Case
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

