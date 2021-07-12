Assos launches Mille GT Summer Bib Shorts GTO C2 for a ‘radically different level of comfort’

The Mille GT Summer Bib Shorts GTO C2 (we’ll call them the GTO C2 for time’s sake) are new for 2021 and they come with a host of features that Assos reckons makes them ‘radically different’ when it comes to comfort.

The shorts feature a new fabric for the front panel, there’s a brand new chamois pad and as per usual with Assos, all of these features have been given jazzy names with plenty of mid-name capital letters.

The most noticeable of the new features can be found at the front of the shorts. The new sunDeck superlight is the greyish panel and this, Assos tells us, is the evolution of the kukuPenthouse. It is “designed to support the male anatomy and provide maximum ventilation,” a feature that we hope to test in some warmer weather.

If you then take a look inside the shorts, you’ll find a new chamois pad. This insert features a new Twin21 System which is a 3-layer multi-density construction method which Assos says “plushest and most responsive insert to date.

Here’s what Assos has to say about the layers:

Layer 1: microShock – 11mm of lightweight foam creates the foundation of the insert, designed to provide the majority of the shock absorption.

Layer 2: filterFoam – The mid-layer of 10mm of lower-density matrix foam is designed to absorb micro-vibrations, whilst also minimising moisture buildup due to its open cell structure.

Layer 3: 3D Waffle – This patented next-to-skin, 3-layer perforated foam increases breathability and eliminates excess weight.

Making up the bulk of the shorts is the OSSIDIA fabric, which we first saw introduced with the MILLE GTS shorts. Assos says that this has a warp-knit composition made with ultra-thin yarns and that it provides muscle supporting compression.

Where the GTO C2 differs in terms of fabrics is the front panel of the short where Assos has replaced the OSSIDIA with a new fabric which they call LOSANGA. This, Assos claims, is “designed to eliminate pressure against the sensitive areas.”

The GTO C2 get the same rollBar bib strap design as Assos’ other high-end offerings and you’ll also find the one-piece Butterfly panel for a claimed improvement in stability. Assos also says that each leg panel features a louvreTec “darted construction, which tapers down the outside of each thigh for a custom, wrinkle-free compressive hold.”

The new shorts come in a standard length and a long version which adds 3cm to the legs for those of you with longer levers.

The shorts are available now, sizes range from XS-XXL and the price for the GTO C2 is £255. Will they be radically different? We'll have to get them out to our reviewers.

