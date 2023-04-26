Music on the move: Aleck launches near-ear audio aimed specifically at cyclists

Tech company Aleck has launched Punks, a wireless system that allows cyclists to listen to audio and communicate with other riders. Punks are near-ear devices, the idea being that they don’t block other sounds, such as traffic.
“The Punks securely attach to helmet straps and deliver crystal clear sound and unlimited-range group communication so mountain bikers, gravel grinders, and road cyclists alike can pump music and talk to each other while keeping ears uncovered to maintain situational awareness,” says Aleck.
Punks also offer a Party Mode that allows communication between users over an unlimited range via Aleck’s smartphone app.
“Punks do not interfere with riding or vision and provide focused, high-quality sound without noise pollution,” says Aleck. “The Punks can be used in any outdoor condition thanks to expertly tuned, near-ear drivers and dual wind-blocking mics that ensure clear communication regardless of the weather.
“Aleck’s free app (available on iOS and Android) drives the Punks’ features, including easy [hands-free] group communication through open-channel Party Mode with unlimited participants, walkie-talkie style Push-To-Talk, and the Friend Finder real-time location of group members, for finding a buddy when they blow past the turn.”
This Friend Finder feature shows you the location of other users on a map. All of these features can be turned off if they’re not useful to you.
“We all know that situational awareness is key to a safe ride,” says Aleck. “Hear the urban traffic around you, or just hear your tyres on the trail, ensuring you’re always connected to your surroundings.”
Aleck Punks essentially comprise two slim wireless speakers that double as a group communication system. Each measures 5.5 x 2.7 x 1cm and weighs a claimed 16g. Aleck says that it measured over 100 of the most popular bike helmets and that Punks will fit the straps of almost any open-face design out there.
They have an IP65 rating which means they’re dust-tight and can withstand jets of water – so they should keep rain and sweat out. Recharging is via USB-C. Aleck says a 10-minute charge gives you an hour’s play. It takes an hour to recharge the Punks fully.
What about wind noise?
Aleck says, “Our engineers developed three layers of wind noise reduction: mechanical [the mic has three mechanical barriers], secondary mic environmental noise cancellation, and the crucial final layer, a cloud-based noise reduction algorithm.”
