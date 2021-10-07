Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
Alchemy Bicycles launches new Rogue carbon gravel bike at Sea Otter Classic

Alchemy Bicycles launches new Rogue carbon gravel bike at Sea Otter Classic

New “do-anything, go-further” bike from the US boutique brand has clearance up to 48mm tyres, hydraulic and wireless dropper post compatibility and numerous mounts
by Anna Marie Hughes
Thu, Oct 07, 2021 12:00
0

Alchemy Bicycles has added the all-new Rogue gravel bike to its off-road lineup as its “do-anything, go-further” bike with a more progressive geometry to complement the existing titanium and carbon Ronin options. “The Rogue brings more terrain capability with a slack head tube angle, wider tyre clearance and updated geometry,” says the Colorado-based boutique bike manufacturer.

2021 Alchemy Bicycles Rogue Cyan

> 19 of the best 2021 gravel bikes & adventure road bikes

The carbon fibre bike is built by hand in Alchemy’s Colorado Workshop: “The process takes days of precise craftsmanship, resulting in the award-winning Alchemy Factory Carbon fibre,” says Alchemy.

2021 Alchemy Bicycles Rogue group

“The Rogue's unique construction with Alchemy's advanced tube-to-tube layups adds strength and durability compared to other frames on the market.”

We’ve not tested one of Alchemy's carbon bikes before, but the brand’s Eros titanium frameset truly impressed with its stunning performance. “It handles with grace and finesse and compares very well to not only the best titanium road bikes but to many of the best carbon fibre frames too,” David Arthur said in his review.

2021 Alchemy Bicycles Rogue Top-Tube

With its clearance for up to 48mm tyres wrapped around 700c wheels, Alchemy says the Rogue can handle almost any terrain.

> 29 of the best gravel bike tyres for 2021 — get the right go-anywhere rubber

Numerous mounts are also included for racks, bags and bottles for longer adventures.

2021 Alchemy Bicycles Rogue Rear-Axle

To fit and suit even more riders, the Rogue is also hydraulic and wireless dropper post compatible.

The Rogue is available in Shimano's GRX Di2 and Sram's Force and Red AXS groupsets, with available upgrades to XPLR components as well.

Alchemy says it is also the first US-made gravel bike to include Sram’s Universal Derailleur Hangar (UDH), which has been included for more range and reliability.

2021 Alchemy Bicycles Rogue Green

You can choose between a Cyan, Zombie Green, Blood Orange, Gold, Copper, Tungsten or custom finish.

2021 Alchemy Bicycles Rogue Gold

Reservations are now being accepted for delivery in November. Frameset only, the Rogue costs $4,299 (~£3,165), and the builds range from $7,999 (~£5,890) and $9,999 (~£7,360).

alchemybikes.com

2021 Alchemy Bicycles Rogue
Sea Otter Classic
gravel bike
alchemy bicycles
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments