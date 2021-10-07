Alchemy Bicycles launches new Rogue carbon gravel bike at Sea Otter Classic

Alchemy Bicycles has added the all-new Rogue gravel bike to its off-road lineup as its “do-anything, go-further” bike with a more progressive geometry to complement the existing titanium and carbon Ronin options. “The Rogue brings more terrain capability with a slack head tube angle, wider tyre clearance and updated geometry,” says the Colorado-based boutique bike manufacturer.

The carbon fibre bike is built by hand in Alchemy’s Colorado Workshop: “The process takes days of precise craftsmanship, resulting in the award-winning Alchemy Factory Carbon fibre,” says Alchemy.

“The Rogue's unique construction with Alchemy's advanced tube-to-tube layups adds strength and durability compared to other frames on the market.”

We’ve not tested one of Alchemy's carbon bikes before, but the brand’s Eros titanium frameset truly impressed with its stunning performance. “It handles with grace and finesse and compares very well to not only the best titanium road bikes but to many of the best carbon fibre frames too,” David Arthur said in his review.

With its clearance for up to 48mm tyres wrapped around 700c wheels, Alchemy says the Rogue can handle almost any terrain.

Numerous mounts are also included for racks, bags and bottles for longer adventures.

To fit and suit even more riders, the Rogue is also hydraulic and wireless dropper post compatible.

The Rogue is available in Shimano's GRX Di2 and Sram's Force and Red AXS groupsets, with available upgrades to XPLR components as well.

Alchemy says it is also the first US-made gravel bike to include Sram’s Universal Derailleur Hangar (UDH), which has been included for more range and reliability.

You can choose between a Cyan, Zombie Green, Blood Orange, Gold, Copper, Tungsten or custom finish.

Reservations are now being accepted for delivery in November. Frameset only, the Rogue costs $4,299 (~£3,165), and the builds range from $7,999 (~£5,890) and $9,999 (~£7,360).

alchemybikes.com