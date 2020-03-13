Zipp launches Tangente Course G40 gravel tyre

Zipp has announced the launch of its first gravel tyre, the Tangente Course G40 – which might make you suspect that new wheels are on the way, although we have no information on that.

The new Tangente Course G40 is “a purpose-built tubeless gravel/off pavement tyre for smooth control over untamed roads”, according to Zipp.

“Grippy for aggressive riding, this tyre provides the control and durability demanded by gravel, dirt, rocks, mud, whatever,” says the US brand.

The Tangente Course G40 has a 127TPI (threads per inch) casing, tan sidewalls, and a puncture protection strip that runs from one bead to the other. Zipp reckons that durability is high.

The tyre comes with a chevron centre-tread pattern that’s designed for speed. The edges are “an inverted soccer cleat design” with added cross country mountain bike-style knobs, intended to dig into the surface for control while cornering.

The Tangente Course G40 is available in just one size (for now, at least): 700c x 40mm – the most popular size in the gravel market. It is tubeless (for use with sealant, although you can also use it with an inner tube, of course) and priced at £64.

Although this is the first time that Zipp has launched a gravel-specific tyre, the brand has offered other gravel-focused products over the past few years, including wheels and handlebars.

We have a pair of Zipp Tangente Course G40 tyres here at road.cc and we’ll publish a full review soon.

Zipp is also introducing the Tangente Butyl Tube (700x35-42) with a 37mm aluminium Presta valve 37mm priced at £17.

For more info go to www.zipp.com