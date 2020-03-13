Back to Tech news
Zipp launches Tangente Course G40 gravel tyre

US brand offers new option designed to be "grippy for aggressive riding"
by Mat Brett
Fri, Mar 13, 2020 14:30
Zipp has announced the launch of its first gravel tyre, the Tangente Course G40 – which might make you suspect that new wheels are on the way, although we have no information on that.

The new Tangente Course G40 is “a purpose-built tubeless gravel/off pavement tyre for smooth control over untamed roads”, according to Zipp.

“Grippy for aggressive riding, this tyre provides the control and durability demanded by gravel, dirt, rocks, mud, whatever,” says the US brand.

The Tangente Course G40 has a 127TPI (threads per inch) casing, tan sidewalls, and a puncture protection strip that runs from one bead to the other. Zipp reckons that durability is high.

The tyre comes with a chevron centre-tread pattern that’s designed for speed. The edges are “an inverted soccer cleat design” with added cross country mountain bike-style knobs, intended to dig into the surface for control while cornering.

The Tangente Course G40 is available in just one size (for now, at least): 700c x 40mm – the most popular size in the gravel market. It is tubeless (for use with sealant, although you can also use it with an inner tube, of course) and priced at £64.

Although this is the first time that Zipp has launched a gravel-specific tyre, the brand has offered other gravel-focused products over the past few years, including wheels and handlebars

We have a pair of Zipp Tangente Course G40 tyres here at road.cc and we’ll publish a full review soon.

Zipp is also introducing the Tangente Butyl Tube (700x35-42) with a 37mm aluminium Presta valve 37mm priced at £17.

For more info go to www.zipp.com

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

