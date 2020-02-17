Five cool things coming soon from Fizik, Decathlon, Ashmei, Chrome Industries and Techalogic

We're still longing for some better weather after back-to-back weekend batterings courtesy of Ciara and Dennis... will it ever end?! In any case, here are our top picks of the things we haven't had much chance to test this last week.

Fizik Terra Artica X2 shoes

£269.99

Strictly an off-road shoe but a fine candidate for commuting and general mucky winter tarmacked rides too, the Terra Artica X2 has a fully waterproof and insulated construction that they say will fend off freezing feet thanks to the eVent membrane. There's also a zippered ankle cuff to really ensure the worst of the weather is kept out, and the upper layer is made out of a layered ripstop woven fabric to make the shoes resistant to tears. The BOA L6 dial system provides closure, and the outsole features a Vibram Megagrip for the ultimate in (you guess it) grip. Being MTB-friendly, they're compatible with two-bolt SPD cleats only. Built to take on anything? John Stevenson is trying them out now...

extrauk.co.uk

Ashmei Winter Merino 3/4 Bibs

£218.00

Yes you can probably buy a half-decent bike for this kind of cash on eBay, but then again Ashmei claim their 3/4 merino bib tights were 36 months in development which resulted in a superior fibre combination for endurance riding in deep winter. Ashmei set out from scratch to develop the fabric, which is optimised to offer top notch windproofing, water-resistance, durability and a next-to-skin fit. Ashmei say their bespoke high-density foam chamois is ideal for multiple days of riding as it doesn't absorb moisture like traditional foam pads, meaning you can handwash them at the end of the day and they will be dry for the morning. Are any bibs (particularly ones that aren't full-length) ever worth 220 quid? Find out in Mike Stead's review later this month...

ashmei.com

Techalogic DC-1 Dual Lens Helmet Camera

£179.95

Techalogic claim their creation is a world first, with cameras on either side to make it a truly dual lens action camera. Described as a "bullet style" camera, Techalogic originally aimed it at motorcyclists but say they realised that lots of cyclists appreciated the technology in the testing phase. It's a patented design, and has a resolution of 1920 x 1080P, with a capacity to get 2.5 hours of recording time out of it on a full charge. It also comes with a wireless controller, which can automatically take a photo with the camera button, and you can also press the lock button to lock the current recording file. Is all-in-one the way forward to capture dodgy driving? Neil Gander will be giving us his verdict at the end of February...

techalogic.co.uk

Chrome Industries Storm Signal Jacket

£140.00

Chrome Industries say the Storm Signal is their most straightforward rain jacket with no features skimped on, including a fully taped waterproof shell, laser armpit vents and a three-panel hood. A zippered front chest pocket can house a phone and/or wallet for valuables, and it's also lightweight which is suitable for stashing in a rucksack when it's not needed. The fully taped seams also ensure none of the weather gets in, and it's also stylish enough to wear on or off the bike.

chromeindustries.com

Triban 900 Winter Cycling Glove

£24.99

Designed for temperatures down to 'near' 0°c, the Triban 900 gloves are as affordable as you'd expect from sports retail giants Decathlon, and they claim the fabric is also suitably water repellent to offer protection from drizzle and light rain. A 120g Softermic lining provides excellent insulation in cold weather, say Decathlon, and they're also touchscreen-optimised so you can still use a phone or GPS while wearing them​. John Stevenson is currently trying out these mitts, with a full test report due soon...

decathlon.co.uk

