Rapha unveils new Canyon//SRAM team kit inspired by comic books

Rapha’s striking Canyon//SRAM team kit has to be up there as one of the best looking designs in the professional peloton, and today a revised kit design has been unveiled for the new 2020 season.

Where do you start when it comes to designing team kit? For Rapha it was apparently classic comic books enabled by UK based graphic designer and digital illustrator Doaly, who has produced official artwork for Spider-Man, Wonder Woman and Superman. He worked with Rapha Designer Angelo Trofa to bring the designs to life.

“I wanted the art to be kinetic and show speed. It’s all about the energy it conveys, just like the riders themselves. Seeing it on the road is crazy, explains Doaly.

The Pro Team range forms the basis for the new collection with jerseys and shorts and key accessories, while Pro Team training clothing is intended for adoring fans to wear on the roadside when cheering on their favourite riders.

Prices will range from £145 to £195 for the Pro Team short and long sleeve jerseys and matching shorts, while the more subdue training jersey will cost £85 and can be paired with Core bib shorts for the same price.

The original Canyon//SRAM kit was first launched in 2016 and it was just as bold then as it still is now. It hasn't aged at all, with the new update keeping it fresh.

There’ll also be caps, bottles, socks and t-shirts. More at www.rapha.cc