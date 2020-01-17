Ere Research is a small company that has been steadily expanding its range tyre in recent years and is now taking aim at the wheel market with the launch of new “high-end” disc brake wheels that are all developed and designed in-house, and available in three versions and a selection of rim depths for road, gravel and triathlon.

The company says the new wheels have been two years in development with a focus on ensuring its wheels and tyres work well as a package. It says experience from the world of F1 has steered it to design aerodynamic rims that “achieve the lowest possible wind drag resistance combined with the highest possible stiffness,” and adding that its wheel and tyre combination “is close to the ideal aerodynamic shape when it comes to being confronted with an ever-changing wind angle in performance bike use.”

Impressive claims indeed, but we’ll have to wait until we get our hands on a pair for testing to see how they really perform. Until then here are some more details on the new wheels.

The range includes the Genus for road, the Explorator for gravel and the Omnia is a multi-discipline wheelset for road, triathlon, gravel and cyclocross.

Genus

The Genus is made for racing and performance road riding and comes in 30, 45 and 65mm rim depths. There’s also the AE00 disc wheel for time trials and triathlons. The wheels all feature a 19mm internal width which is good for up to 36mm wide tyres according to the company’s press release, and they’re tubeless as well. It recommends 26-30mm wide tyres.

The carbon rims are laced with Talon aero bladed spokes made from Swedish steel to straight pull hubs with Japanese EZO bearings and a 4-pawl ratchet freehub. A ceramic bearing upgrade is available and freehubs are available for SRAM XDR and Campagnolo. Axles end caps are available for quick release and thru-axles.

Claimed weights range from 1,460 for the Genus SL 30 to 1,730g for the AE 65.

The AE00 disc wheel weighs 1,300g.

Explorator​

For gravel, adventure and bikepacking cyclists, there is the new Explorator which comes in 30 and 45mm rim depths. They are designed to be tough and rugged and use aluminium rims with heavy-duty straight-pull spokes. The hubs use the same 4-pawl ratchet and Japanese EZO bearings as the road wheels, with a choice of quick release and thru-axle end caps.

The GC 30 wheels weigh a claimed 1,740g and the GC 45 come in at 1,960g.

Omnia

Rounding out the range is the Omnia CL 45, a wheelset that that “offers everything you need without breaking the bank”. They use a 45mm deep carbon rim with a 19mm internal width, 24 spokes front and rear and a 4-pawl ratchet system with regular industrial bearings, but there is a ceramic upgrade option. They weigh a claimed 1,740g.

UK prices

Genus wheels

Genus SL 30 > £1399

Genus CL 45 > £1399

Genus AE 65 > £1399

Genus AE00 > £1699

Omnia wheels

Omnia CL 45 > £999

Explorator wheels

Explorator GC 30 > £399

Explorator GC 45 > £399

What do you think? We'll hopefully get some in for review soon. In the meantime, you can find out more over at www.ereresearch.com