Well if we're being totally honest, we might give riding a miss this evening... and perhaps tomorrow too what with Storm Brendan making his presence felt! When that's all done and dusted, here are some of the best things we'll be trying out in the coming weeks.

Endura Urban Luminate Anthracite trousers

£89.99

If you are braving the storm tonight, you might be wishing that you owned a pair of these by the time you get home! The Urban Luminate trousers are fully waterproof and described as a 'commuter essential' by Endura... who know a thing or two about rubbish weather being from Scotland. There are also 360° reflective panels and reflective prints for some extra visibility, with complete coverage so you always stay dry underneath. Matt Lamy is currently testing these in the rain, with a full test report coming shortly.

endurasport.com

Zipp SL-70 Aero handlebar

£296.00

These luxurious full carbon bars are packed with Zipp's latest innovations that they say provides "best-in-class fit, ergonomics and aerodynamic performance." The bar top is wing-shaped, built with Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analysis to make it as aero as possible - Zipp claim the bars save you 6.4 watts (we presume over an hour at a certain speed?) over a rounded bar. The SL-70 Aero also features a 70mm reach to allow for proper fit without compromising stem length and steering control, while the new 10° ramp angle to the brake hoods eliminates need for up-rotated bars. Did they help David Arthur to zip along faster than usual? His review is coming soon.

zyrofisher.co.uk

Muc-Off Essentials Case

£15.00

This 'hard-as-nails' case can house a phone, essential tools and/or puncture repair kits, with a tough camo fabric and water-repellent zipper combining to ensure your essentials have all the protection they need. The heavy-duty rubber-encased rope zip pull means quick and easy access on the bike, while the Molle Webbing straps on the back of the case are compatible for easy attachments to Molle accessories or bags. Inside there's a divider for your cards, and a zipped section for coins and keys' it will also fit plus-size phones at 17 x 9 x 2cm. Did it keep the muck off our tester's stuff? Find out soon.

muc-off.com

Lomo Winter Thermal Cycling Top

£25.00

This top from Lomo is an absolute steal if it does what it says on the tin, described as "ideal for winter cycling" with a micro-fleece layer on the inside and a lycra-based material on the outside. Designed for warmth and comfort, the cuffs, collar and waistband are elastic to provide a comfortable and stretchy fit, while being close enough to the body to keep the worst of the cold out. Three large open pockets at the rear and one smaller zipped one should be enough to house plenty of spares, snacks and essentials. Cheap and cheerful? The test report is coming towards the end of the month.

lomo.co.uk

Infini Super Lava 300 and Sword Super Bright 30 COB Rear Light

£59.99

This affordable light set still packs a punch with a 300 lumen front beam and 30 lumens at the rear, more than bright enough for urban riding. They're light and pocket-sized and both have five modes, namely constant, high, low, and two flash settings. The switch operation is said to be easy to use even with thick gloves, they're USB-rechargeable and the quick-release brackets make for quick and simple assembly.

freewheel.co.uk

