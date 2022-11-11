The 4iiii Viiiiva Heart Rate Monitor is a very clever little device that is great for Zwift users on Apple TVs. The ability to record an activity to the unit itself is a neat touch that might come in handy, and the data captured has been consistent with no dropouts. There are cheaper options out there, however, as you can see in our best heart rate monitors guide.

Buying a heart rate monitor might not seem like the most exciting purchase to make but getting one that will work without fuss and has a few useful features is how you ensure that you'll be able to train consistently. The Viiiiva – I'm typing Viva from now on, sorry 4iiii – is a heart rate monitor that just works. It continues to feature the ANT+ to Bluetooth Bridge function that we loved in the last one we reviewed, is able to store 65 hours of workout data for when you're in a technological pinch and it hasn't missed a beat. Sorry.

Pairing this unit with a selection of cycle computers and watches was a piece of cake. The ANT+ connection is quick to establish and has then been rock solid during testing.

You can also use the Viva as a bridge to link any ANT+ only sensors to a Bluetooth-only device. Many users have also commented on how useful this is when you're limited in your Bluetooth connections, such as when Zwifting on something like an Apple TV. Seeing as I don't have an Apple TV, I had to cart a few sensors over to a mate's house and set them up in his front room. The process was very simple, so if you need the function, it works well.

Another clever feature is the Viva's ability to record your training data. So, if you turn up to a ride without your head unit, you can connect your power meter to the Viva and record a workout from there. You won't get any GPS data, but at least your training will be logged. I used it once to try it out and, thanks to 4iiii's easy-to-use app, it is a very simple process.

Adjusting the size of the strap to fit your chest is easy and after that, it seems to stay put, not falling down when I went for a very occasional run. It's also very comfortable, which is nice on longer rides.

Most importantly, however, is that the data seems to be perfectly reliable. I had a few dropouts on my first ride, but since then, I've experienced zero issues with the Viva.

The Viva runs on a single CR2032 battery and 4iiii claims a battery life of 160 hours. It's quite tricky to rack up that amount of time on the bike for me these days but seeing as I've been putting this review off for far too long, I did get to the end of a battery. The switching is really simple, however, so this isn't an issue.

At £54.99, this is more expensive than the £39.99 Wahoo Tickr heart rate monitor that Dave reviewed, and which boasts a claimed battery life of 500 hours. However, the Tickr doesn't allow you to do the fancy ANT+ to Bluetooth Bridge trick.

If you would like the ability to bridge ANT+ sensors to Bluetooth devices, or you might use the built-in data recording, then the Viiiiva would be worth the extra money. Otherwise, you're simply getting solid and reliable heart rate data.

Verdict

Expensive, but the Bluetooth Bridge and other features make it a great choice

