Each Torq Hydration Sachet makes one 500ml drink, and it's the same stuff found in the big Torq Hydration Drink (540g) bags – which means it's very effective and avoids the sickly sweetness of many rivals. These sachets are very convenient for racers, travellers, or those in a rush, but you're paying a fair bit extra for it.

The sachets come in packs of 10 and one of three flavours: lemon, tangerine and watermelon. All include five key electrolytes and 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving, and are designed to aid in the absorption of water. They're very effective too, especially in high temperatures.

The size is perfect for events or expeditions, where packing a few spare sachets for water stops means you're always consuming enough salts. I also found them useful for short holidays and flights, as you can just take what you need versus a whole bag of powder.

This convenience does come at an increased cost, though – at £9.99 for 10 sachets they're basically £1 per serving, whereas the big bags do 30 servings for £19.99, or around 66p each. That makes it more expensive than Nuun Boost (70p), but still nowhere near as much as SIS Beta Fuel at £2.50 per serving.

The flavours are palatable and not overly sweet, which is a big help on long days. The lemon actually leaves a bitter aftertaste, while the tangerine is extremely convincing and the watermelon (my personal favourite) is refreshing yet neutral enough to go easily with whatever else you're eating and drinking.

These Torq Hydration Sachets are great as spares for water stops, when you're travelling, or just to cut down on faff for race day. They're also a good way of sampling the flavours at a low price. For regular use, however, you're far better served by the larger and relatively far cheaper 540g version.

Effective hydration boosters and conveniently packaged, but work out expensive

