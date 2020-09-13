Each Torq Hydration Sachet makes one 500ml drink, and it's the same stuff found in the big Torq Hydration Drink (540g) bags – which means it's very effective and avoids the sickly sweetness of many rivals. These sachets are very convenient for racers, travellers, or those in a rush, but you're paying a fair bit extra for it.
The sachets come in packs of 10 and one of three flavours: lemon, tangerine and watermelon. All include five key electrolytes and 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving, and are designed to aid in the absorption of water. They're very effective too, especially in high temperatures.
> Find your nearest dealer here
The size is perfect for events or expeditions, where packing a few spare sachets for water stops means you're always consuming enough salts. I also found them useful for short holidays and flights, as you can just take what you need versus a whole bag of powder.
This convenience does come at an increased cost, though – at £9.99 for 10 sachets they're basically £1 per serving, whereas the big bags do 30 servings for £19.99, or around 66p each. That makes it more expensive than Nuun Boost (70p), but still nowhere near as much as SIS Beta Fuel at £2.50 per serving.
The flavours are palatable and not overly sweet, which is a big help on long days. The lemon actually leaves a bitter aftertaste, while the tangerine is extremely convincing and the watermelon (my personal favourite) is refreshing yet neutral enough to go easily with whatever else you're eating and drinking.
> What should you eat to recover after cycling?
These Torq Hydration Sachets are great as spares for water stops, when you're travelling, or just to cut down on faff for race day. They're also a good way of sampling the flavours at a low price. For regular use, however, you're far better served by the larger and relatively far cheaper 540g version.
Verdict
Effective hydration boosters and conveniently packaged, but work out expensive
Make and model: Torq Hydration Sachets
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Torq states: "TORQ Hydration is an advanced hypotonic formulation specifically aimed at optimising hydration where events/sessions are no more than an hour long, and heavy sweat loss is anticipated. TORQ Hydration can also be used as part of the TORQ Fuelling System during longer events."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Torq states:
Multiple Transportable Carbohydrates
Part of the TORQ Fuelling system
Contains 5 key electrolytes
Fastest possible hydration
Superior to electrolyte tabs
Suitable for Vegans
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
No issues with the sachets or the packaging.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Works well, especially in heat.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
More expensive than buying bulk, though does offer the convenience of portioned sachets for traveling and race day.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Greatly aided my hydration during training rides up to 200 km.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The lack of sweetness.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's an expensive way to buy it.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At around £1 per serving, it's expensive – buy the bulk version and it's around 66p. Competing products, such as Nuun Boost, are also cheaper at around 70p per serving.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These sachets perform well, are very palatable and greatly enhance hydration. They're also very conveniently packaged for race days. That could easily offset the high price for some – they're very good.
Age: 20 Height: 6 ft 2 in Weight: 75kg
I usually ride: Giant TCR My best bike is: Giant Trinty
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, club rides, the occasional bit of track
