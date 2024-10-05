The Topeak Uni Super Tourist DX Disc Rear Rack is a beefy aluminium alloy model reckoned capable of carrying 26kg (55lb) and designed to be compatible with most frames and different types of luggage. The engineering and finish are excellent, and it has proven straightforward to adjust and switch between bikes and different luggage. That said, while I'd be confident using this for domestic tours, I'd stick to chromoly for expedition duties, not least since steel is easier to repair than aluminium, especially in the back of beyond.

Materials/Specification

Made from heat-treated hollow 6061 T6 aluminium alloy, and finished in a satin black powder coat, the Uni Super DX Disc Rear Rack is a looker. There are raw sections inside – where the legs adjust – but this is unavoidable given powder coating's thickness. TIG welding is neat and uniform throughout – as I'd expect from Topeak and this price.

The top platform 'MTX Quick Track Plate' is dual-purpose. Designed to integrate with Topeak's in-house luggage, it also serves as a moderately effective arse saver, though I'd still be more inclined towards a proper mudguard.

Laser-etched detailing reminds you of the maximum payload and not to mount a child seat. Talking of weight, it's 215g heavier than the Topeak Super Tourist DX rack I reviewed in 2010 and that served me loyally for several years. It's also a bit heavier than some chromoly models, though these aren't disc-specific.

The rear lighting mount is intended primarily for Topeak's Redlite but it will accommodate others. In fact, the beefy tubes will also work with lights with inserts for aero seatposts, assuming you're not using two panniers.

The two-tier structure means panniers and top bags can co-exist without access hassles. Universal fitting is one of those phrases begging for contradiction – but this really does come close. Adjustable legs mean it will adjust to work with mountain bikes with 24-29in wheels and 700C hoops, with or without disc mounts.

Seatstays are the most conventional mounting points, for good reason. Those without braze-ons can always go down the rubber-coated P-clip route. However, frames employing wishbone rear triangles are also catered for, thanks to the adjustability.

Test bikes

I've tested ours on a disc-specific rough-stuff touring build, as disc builds are its primary market. Said tubby tourer runs a cable-operated and hybrid system, specifically, the TRP HY-RD and SPYRE SLC callipers, and there was ample clearance.

I was increasingly convinced the wide, one-piece leg design is superior to those employing adaptors. Primarily on the grounds of strength and lateral stiffness.

I've also tethered it to my fixed gear winter trainer. Though not a disc build, it has some small quirks. I was concerned the rack legs might be an issue when slackening the track nuts, say adjusting chain tension or removing the wheel. The latter proved unfounded, provided I was using an open-ended 15mm spanner.

I also needed to lower the Mudhugger Gravel Hugger Mudguard Guard as its profile made tethering rack to arms... nigh-on impossible. Otherwise, it's the 5mm Allen key and 8mm ring spanner combo. Oh, and add a lick of Blue Thread Lock to prevent fasteners from loosening, especially during formative rides and hauling heavier loads. Again, this means the Topeak is also a good choice if you're looking to add disc mounts and similar modifications to an older bike, come the next respray.

Performance

I've had no luggage compatibility issues and thanks to those beefy tubes, no hint of panniers moving about. The top tray also worked very well with trunk-type bags, including my 13-litre Carradice Super C Rack Bag, and panniers using Klick-Fix type hardware.

When I'm not testing the finish's durability, I tend to wrap old inner tube or gaffer tape where luggage makes contact. This improves purchase, reduces rub, extends the rack's life and reuses butyl.

I was very impressed by the rack's lateral stiffness. Much past 15kg, I'm looking towards a trailer, but these also have their limitations. Even climbing with 20kg, the Topeak never flinched. The two-tier system keeps luggage usefully segregated for easy access and may marginally improve the bike's centre of gravity, provided you've put the heaviest stuff at the bottom.

Heel clearance with 20-litre panniers and size 9 (43) feet hasn't been an issue, even with a relatively small, compact frame. Rider-mounted or bikepacking luggage arguably rules the roost off-road and with good reason, though in my experience, Topeak's MTX Trunk Drybag is an ideal companion.

The rack's profile not only clears callipers but has great tyre clearance. However, that additional width also positions panniers slightly further out. Not a problem – but do bear it in mind when you're sneaking through smaller gaps.

Disc-compatible models have been around a while, some opting to use a machined 'leg' to clear the callipers. In my experience, these work well enough, although aside from being simpler to fit, the Topeak's one-piece design is arguably stronger. Anecdotally, the Topeak also felt stiffer than disc-convertible models.

Durability/Care

Several weeks and a few hundred miles down the line, there's little sign of wear. I've been mindful of leaning bikes down on the rack, especially when packing heavy loads. A precautionary practice since aluminium alloy doesn't have the same fatigue strength as steel.

Talking of which, the plated, rather than stainless fasteners will hold water and turn rusty. This is easily prevented with a drop of wet lube and I'd have preferred stainless steel, especially at this price. This hasn't presented any issues at the frame eyelet end, although I did treat threads to a liberal helping of thread lock and a drop of wet lube to the hex heads.

The rack's finish has the odd inevitable minor blemish but I usually wrap the parts where luggage makes contact in tape or inner tube. Removing luggage and giving the rack a good wash when cleaning the bike also helps remove any grit that might chew through paint. That aside, just keep an eye out for hairline cracks.

Value

Despite its quality, there are a few cheaper racks promising similar levels of performance. The M-Part Summit Rear Pannier Rack is £49.99 and claims to be disc compatible, boasts a 30kg maximum payload and a five-year warranty.

The Tortec Transalp Disc Rear Pannier Rack costs £44.99, also employs a two-tier system and rivals the Topeak's tubing diameter and 25-kilo payload, but it's limited to 26in and 700c wheels.

The £100 Ortlieb Rack 3 is designed with Ortlieb's own luggage in mind, but is also compatible with other companies' products. At 700g it's lighter than the Topeak and has a 30kg capacity.

The £64.99 Blackburn EX1 Disc is something of an institution. It boasts a lifetime warranty and is also designed with road and mountain bike clearances in mind. However, it has a lower, 20kg max payload, the quick-release skewer system won't suit bikes with solid axles and it lacks the Topeak's innovative design.

Summary

Yes, there are cheaper models that might be better value if you weren't looking to port between bikes and had say, a traditional tourer. Similarly, I'd err towards steel and more money for a trip to Uzbekistan. However, taking everything into account, the Uni Super Tourist DX rack has become a firm favourite. It's well worth the money if you want an innovative, solidly made and versatile design that can readily morph to different duties and work on a multitude of bikes all with minimal compromise.

Verdict

Versatile and well-engineered rack for most bikes and types of riding