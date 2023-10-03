The SKS Infinity Universal MIK Luggage Rack is quick and easy to install – and I found it happy to deal with anything I've thrown at it.
Looking for a new rack or panniers? Check out our best bicycle panniers and racks buyer's guide.
This rack is aimed at those of us who want to carry bags but whose bikes don't feature rack eyelets – and I think SKS has smashed it.
I love adventure riding and every so often I throw a set of frame bags onto my mountain bike and go out for a couple of days. But recently I ran into a dilemma – I wanted to do a two-day journey on my road bike, but it doesn't have enough room for my large bar bag. Enter the SKS Infinity Universal MIK...
I must admit to being a little confused when I took the rack out of the box. The instructions say this rack should fit almost all road and mountain bikes, but the mounts looked way too wide to fit my road bike. What the instructions don't say is that, for some bikes, you'll need to bend and squeeze the rack a little to fit.
After that, attaching it to the frame is both quick and easy. You just feed the four nylon straps around the seatstays and back through the mounting clamp. You then tighten these with a T25 key which is not just included, but neatly housed in a slot in the rack. SKS says to tighten these to 3Nm, but obviously for that you'll need a torque wrench instead.
The box also includes protective stickers that you cut to length and wrap around your frame to prevent paint damage.
It is worth noting that SKS says specifically not to use this rack on a carbon frame. And while I did so, there is a real risk it could crush the carbon if it's overtightened, and any damage won't be covered by your bike's warranty.
But I put this rack through some real paces, including a 450km, two-day bikepacking expedition through Wales – and it performed flawlessly. There was no rattling, squeaking or creaking, and it held my two panniers securely.
The rack comes with a removable MIK adaptor plate, which allows you to mount MIK-compatible bags from various manufacturers – not just SKS, but Bontrager and Basil as well.
SKS says this rack can safely carry 12kg. Loaded close to the max it can sway ever so slightly when you're riding out of the saddle, but it's not enough to cause problems (provided you've used the included protective stickers, anyway).
Coming in at 975g, it's not particularly heavy, and when riding without bags I forgot it was even there.
Value
At £120, this is more expensive than the similar-ish Thule Tour Rack that Iwein tested back in 2013, which also uses ratcheted straps, and is still part of the Thule range a decade later. These days it costs £95.
On the other hand, the SKS Infinity is a good deal cheaper than the Tailfin Alloy Rack that was reviewed on off.road.cc, which starts at £170. Unlike the SKS and Thule systems, though, the Tailfin mounts to the rear axle and seatpost, so has no issues with carbon frames.
There are other methods if your bike lacks the necessary eyelets, such as the Elops Seatpost Pannier Rack from Decathlon that impressed Simon when he recently tested it. Rather than strapping to the seatstays this clamps to the seatpost alone, and though it has a maximum capacity of just 10kg, it's a doddle to set up and very secure in use.
Overall
If you have an aluminium or steel bike without rack mounts, the SKS Infinity rack is an excellent option. If your frame is carbon, though, you should look elsewhere – it did allow me to carry enough luggage on my carbon race bike for an overnight adventure, but it's not something SKS recommends.
Verdict
Excellent universal rack that fits almost every frame and carries bags securely and quietly, but not rated for carbon frames
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: SKS Infinity Universal MIK Luggage Rack
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
SKS says, "The INFINITY UNIVERSAL aluminium luggage rack system offers unlimited options for adaptation to nearly any bicycle. The adjustable mechanism allows the rack to be adapted to almost any geometry. Once the screws have been loosened, the tilt and height of the mounting system can be adjusted individually. The rapid clamping system with durable nylon straps ensures easy mounting on the seat bars.
"Another clever feature is the 'MIK' (mounting is key) adapter plate. The click system makes it very easy to attach bike bags that can be easily snapped onto the pannier rack. They must be fitted with the MIK adapter. The INFINITY UNIVERSAL transports up to 12 kg of luggage safely and reliably (not suitable for carbon frames and not suitable for transporting child seats)."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
SKS says:
For retrofitting on almost any bike
Adjustment mechanism and rapid clamping system
Made of sturdy aluminium
With an MIK adapter plate for attaching bags
Includes a torx key
Made in Germany
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Took my bags without any issues – and without making any noises.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Pretty much unnoticeable when it's on your bike without bags.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
This rack performed really well – it retained bags well and without any noise.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
That I could take luggage on my carbon race bike... though I must emphasise that SKS doesn't recommend the rack for use with carbon.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's much cheaper than Tailfin's racks, though a little dearer than the Thule, which uses a similar concept. And you can pay much less for seatpost-mounted racks such as the Elops from Decathlon.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a high-quality option if your present bike isn't designed for a rack. It's light, secure and works very well.
Age: 23 Height: 174 Weight: 72
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
I wonder if any of the road for motor vehicles was dangerously narrow and against all guidance? Surely someone on the Greater Cambridge...
I'd be interested in how those padded boxers do for cycling to the office under synthetic trousers, then keeping them on all day and cycling home....
With the latest collision pointed out to Conservative councillor Andy Morgan, he penned a lengthy reply describing it as an "accident" that "is...
A quick preview of Rishi Sunak's conference closing speech.
I thought road.cc ran on Drupal rather than Wordpress....
I agree with your point....
105 weight is in the arms not the rings
This is 100% typical of media attitudes to cyclists. That tosser of a journalist should be made to ride to work for a month, get some perspective.
'war on motorists'...
I can barely look at what ever the plan for drivers was - not much news cut-through that I've seen so far. ...