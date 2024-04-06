Blackburn Central Seatpost Rear Rack

The Blackburn Central Seat Post Rear Rack is a tough and well-made product that allows you to carry luggage on a bike that doesn't have fittings for a rear rack. This makes it particularly handy for commuting, when you can do away with a backpack for carrying heavy loads – your lock, for instance. It's also reasonably light and I don't doubt it will work effectively and last for years, but it only works with a beam bag or rack bag rather than panniers, and it's expensive for what it is.
For more options, check out our guide to the best racks and panniers.
First off, Blackburn makes it clear that this rack isn't compatible with non-round or carbon seatposts, though I reckon you might get away with a Giant alloy D-Fuse post as its round front would give you a sufficiently large clamping area.
It's quick and easy to fit, too. Grease up the four M6 hex bolts (you do grease all bolts, don't you?) for which Blackburn even supplies a 4mm hex key. I then used a torque wrench (you do use a torque wrench, don't you?) to tighten them to the minimum recommended 6.5Nm, which I found was sufficient to keep the rack stable even with a quite heavily loaded bag. If this isn't enough, you could go up to the recommended 9Nm maximum.
It's designed to work with seatposts 22-32mm in diameter and it comes with a tough rubber sleeve to stop it scratching the post.
Once fitted it's just a case of strapping your bag to it; Blackburn makes its own Local Trunk Bag but I used it with the Altura Heritage Rackpack.
The clamp is quite compact, and with my saddle in its usual position my thighs didn't make contact with it when I was riding, apart from very occasionally when I was climbing and shifted my position on the saddle.
The rack has a healthy 10kg capacity, and I loaded my bag with a couple of locks and some tools to get it up to a weight approaching that. It stayed in place well without any swaying, though I did get the occasional minor noise from it.
I think this comes from the 'flippability' that Blackburn has built into the rack. A large hex bolt goes through the rack to attach it to the solid spur, but as it's a single bolt rather than a pair, and as it's not a totally flush-fitting connection, there can be a tiny amount of metal-on-metal movement over rougher surfaces. Hence the noise.
As well as being able to turn the rack upside-down for compatibility with different bikes, saddles and bags, you can also move the rack's mounting section back and forth along the central rail, which is then tightened using a pair of hex bolts. The bolts do scratch the anodised surface when you do this, but as this is something you're not likely to do very often, it's not a major issue.
And it works. Simple as that. You can feel that the rack is there when it's loaded, but it doesn't have much impact on the handling, though the lower you can carry the weight, the better.
I'm a big fan of carrying as much as possible on the bike rather than on my back, and a recent pulled muscle in my lower back only further emphasised the advantage of doing this. With a lock alone weighing over a kilo, you can easily shed quite a bit of weight.
This makes it a practical option if you're a commuter with a bike that doesn't have its own luggage-carrying capacity. And with a lifetime guarantee, there's no reason why you wouldn't get years of use out of it.
> 15 easy ways to carry stuff on your bike
The only potential drawback for commuting is that it is only compatible with beam bags rather than panniers as it doesn't have side supports – something to bear in mind if you want to carry a laptop, for example.
Value
There's no getting away from the price of this Blackburn rack, but it's pretty similar to that of the Topeak MTX Beam Rack E Type that Matt tested. The Topeak has a slightly lower capacity – 9kg – and is only compatible with Topeak's own luggage, but it is another high-quality option for a bike without any rear rack fittings.
Another option is the SKS Infinity Universal MIK Luggage Rack, which clamps to your bike's seatstays (non-carbon only) and allows you to carry a beam bag or panniers. Josh rated it very highly when he tested it, but it will cost you £120.
Late last year I reviewed the Elops Seatpost Pannier Rack 500. It's a little heavier than the Blackburn, but that extra weight is accounted for by its side rails, which mean you can use it with panniers or a rack bag. Like the Blackburn it's a fit-and-forget item and tough as old boots, but as well as being more versatile, at just £24.99 it's less than half the price.
Conclusion
This is a well-made and tough luggage-carrying option that you can flip for extra versatility, but as it's only compatible with beam bags rather than panniers, in spite of its high quality I don't feel it offers you quite enough for your money.
> Cycling luggage for beginners: find out the best ways to carry stuff on your bike
Verdict
High quality, tough, well made and with a lifetime guarantee – but quite expensive for what it is
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Blackburn Central Seatpost Rear Rack
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
The Blackburn Central Seatpost Rear Rack is designed to allow you to carry baggage on bikes with no rear rack mounts.
Blackburn says: "Perfect for bicycles with no braze-ons, the Central Rack mounts to your seat post. It fits large and small bikes - the beauty of mounting to a seat post is that the Central Rack will mount to just about any size of bicycle."
I found it solid and simple to use, allowing me to carry loads on my bike rather than on my back, which considering the state of my back, has to be good thing!
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Blackburn says:
FLIP TO FIT!
Versatility and simplicity is the virtue of this design. The rack deck can adjust fore and aft, but also flip over to better fit different sized bikes.
Capacity: Up to 22lbs/10Kg
Mounting Options: 4-Bolt Seatpost Mount
Product Weight: 997 grams
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
The construction quality felt very good – and a lifetime guarantee supports that feeling.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
I fitted it easily. It held my loads without issue. Simple as.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
It feels tough and I've no doubt it would easily survive daily scrapes and bumps.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
5/10
It weighs around 750g, which (unloaded) wasn't really noticeable on a c10kg bike, so I left it fitted the whole time. On a weight-weenie special you'd probably notice it, but is that really its main market?
Rate the product for value:
4/10
While it is a high-quality product with a welcome lifetime guarantee, it's very expensive considering it doesn't have side rails to support panniers.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed well – doing exactly what it was designed to do.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It allowed me to take weight away from my back and onto my bike – and if you have back issues (as I do on) that has to be a good thing.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It doesn't come with side rails that support panniers. And its 'flippability' means there's an occasional creak from the rack when you're riding.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's more than twice as expensive as the similar-ish Elops seatpost pannier rack I tested last year, but that comes with side rails included rather than as an extra. And while the Blackburn has more of a high-end feel about it, I don't feel that's enough to justify the extra expense.
The Topeak MTX Beam Rack is another similar rack at a similar price, though it's only compatible with Topeak's own bags.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No – I don't feel it does enough for the money.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No – as above.
Use this box to explain your overall score
It certainly works as intended, it's a tough and well-made product and I don't doubt its overall construction quality either – which is backed up by a lifetime guarantee. But I don't feel it's doing enough for the money. If I was parting with my own cash I'd go for the Elops that comes with side rails for panniers and costs much less.
I usually ride: 2018 Giant TCR Advanced 2 with Halo Carbaura disc wheels My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding,
Beautiful. They should have stuck to the old lettering and paint jobs though.
Difficult though - if as you say (I wasn't aware of this) they are *legally* 'cycle tracks' where walking is permitted then we're in the same...
Fine if you're a Whippet, not so so fine if you're more akin to Michelin Man.
When you do, add a sprint shifter (blip) where the thumb shifter is on Campag, so you don't get confused by Shimano's two tiny close-together buttons
Near Garstang, at Winmarleigh, an 80-odd year old club cyclist was killed when his front wheel went down a deep narrow pothole. It was reported...
No, I think there is a valid point being made in that often councils pass bylaws and ban cycling but the wardens don't stop the people who are the...
Much appreciated. You can only go off what is published - it's a shame that the officials aren't as eagle eyed as us cycling nerds!!
I know some teams have been accused of being unwilling to change but Sky moved the goalposts in the 2010s and other teams have done the same. Or do...
Flops into seat at cafe stop. Bang! Instant posture improvement.
Thanks for the response, the road focus is more of what I'm after so combined with the fit (I'm relatively local) It could be a winner. I can see...