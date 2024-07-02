Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Bags
Topeak Bento Pack2024 Topeak Bento Pack.jpg

Topeak Bento Pack

7
by Mike Stead
Tue, Jul 02, 2024 15:45
0
£24.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Decent bag with some nice features, fits securely and lets you charge and use your phone
Sized for modern phones
Powerbank pocket
Long, grippy straps to go around head tubes
Internal pocket
Touchscreen friendly
Occasionally challenging phone access
Face ID doesn't work
Some knee strike out of the saddle
Weight: 
167g
Contact: 
www.extrauk.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

Designed for urban or countryside adventures, the Topeak Bento Pack is not without its shortcomings, but it's not expensive for the utility delivered.

For more options, check out our guide to cycling luggage and our feature, 15 easy ways to carry stuff on your bike

> Buy now: Topeak Bento Pack for £17.99 from BikeInn

The Bento Pack measures 0.85L, and I was able to fit in a lightweight jacket, energy bars, gloves and a multi-tool. Inside are two flush elasticated pockets for small items like cards, keys or coins. It opens with a dual-pull zip featuring glove-friendly toggles.

2024 Topeak Bento Pack - open.jpg

Two generously sized rubbery Velcro straps hold it in place, and are plenty long enough to wrap around the fattest of modern bike head tube junctions. I did experience a fair amount of knee contact when climbing, out of the saddle, but at quite a level of exertion.

The most visible feature of the Bento Pack is the plastic phone cover. Face Unlock doesn't work through it, but I was able to use the touchscreen to wake the phone and then use my passcode to unlock it. There's a pocket behind the phone that holds a battery pack for wireless charging – but you need to play with the alignment for it to work reliably. You can use a cable to charge, which is more efficient.

2024 Topeak Bento Pack - phone holder 2.jpg

Topeak says the Bento Pack is water repellent. It's not waterproof, for sure, but you'd need to be riding in a serious downpour for a while before it leaked to any degree.

At £24.99 it's a similar price to others – the BTR Deluxe Bike Bag Phone Holder, Phone Mount & Waterproof Rain Cover GEN 5, for example, is £25.99.

I see the Topeak Bento Pack being best for people who are navigating by phone through town or country, possibly over long periods, and so may need the assurance of a battery backup. The ability to carry food, glasses, tools and smaller items of clothing up front and in reach is always welcome, as are longer, grippy straps to hold everything in place.

> Buy now: Topeak Bento Pack for £17.99 from BikeInn

Verdict

Decent bag with some nice features, fits securely and lets you charge and use your phone

road.cc test report

Make and model: Topeak Bento Pack

Size tested: 0.85 L

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

It's a pack for riders wanting their phones in view, and maybe charged at the same time, who need to also store or access food, tools or smaller items of clothing.

Topeak says: "A top tube bag and phone case 2-in-1 design, featuring a transparent protective film that allows you to operate your phone while it's inside the bag. The second compartment of the bag features dividers that allow you to easily organize and store small items such as credit cards, loose change, keys, and other personal belongings.

"Note: Sand, dirt, mud, etc., and bags that are incorrectly pack may cause the bike frame paint in contact areas become dull or scratched over time. To avoid any potential damage, you should protect the frame or rack with foam covering or protective film before attaching bags or panniers."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Topeak lists:

BAG ATTACHMENT Strap

Top Tube Diameter: Ø35-73 mm

Head Tube Diameter: Ø30-50 mm

COMPARTMENT 2

CAPACITY 0.85 L

Fits phones sizes up to 6.7" ( 16.5 x 7.8 x 0.9 cm )

MATERIAL NYLON / TPU

SIZE 20 x 8.5 x 9.5 cm

Rate the product for quality:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Holding a phone and being a place to store stuff within reach, it worked well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The straps are grippy and plenty long.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Getting phones in or out is sometimes hard, and you can't really fit a phone inside in a case. And as it's quite wide your knees will almost certainly hit it when climbing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The price is competitive, similar to other offerings.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Maybe

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, with caveats.

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's sometimes challenging to get a phone in or out, and the Velcro phone flap makes wireless charging not work sometimes, but overall I'd say it's a good choice for the money.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 47  Height: 183cm  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Sonder Camino Gravelaxe  My best bike is: Nah bro that's it

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, general fitness riding, mtb, G-R-A-V-E-L

Topeak Bento Pack 2024
Topeak Bento Pack
Topeak 2024
Topeak
Mike Stead

Living in the Highlands, Mike is constantly finding innovative and usually cold/wet ways to accelerate the degradation of cycling kit. At his happiest in a warm workshop holding an anodised tool of high repute, Mike's been taking bikes apart and (mostly) putting them back together for forty years. With a day job in global IT (he's not completely sure what that means either) and having run a boutique cycle service business on the side for a decade, bikes are his escape into the practical and life-changing for his customers.

Latest Comments

 