Designed for urban or countryside adventures, the Topeak Bento Pack is not without its shortcomings, but it's not expensive for the utility delivered.

> Buy now: Topeak Bento Pack for £17.99 from BikeInn

The Bento Pack measures 0.85L, and I was able to fit in a lightweight jacket, energy bars, gloves and a multi-tool. Inside are two flush elasticated pockets for small items like cards, keys or coins. It opens with a dual-pull zip featuring glove-friendly toggles.

Two generously sized rubbery Velcro straps hold it in place, and are plenty long enough to wrap around the fattest of modern bike head tube junctions. I did experience a fair amount of knee contact when climbing, out of the saddle, but at quite a level of exertion.

The most visible feature of the Bento Pack is the plastic phone cover. Face Unlock doesn't work through it, but I was able to use the touchscreen to wake the phone and then use my passcode to unlock it. There's a pocket behind the phone that holds a battery pack for wireless charging – but you need to play with the alignment for it to work reliably. You can use a cable to charge, which is more efficient.

Topeak says the Bento Pack is water repellent. It's not waterproof, for sure, but you'd need to be riding in a serious downpour for a while before it leaked to any degree.

At £24.99 it's a similar price to others – the BTR Deluxe Bike Bag Phone Holder, Phone Mount & Waterproof Rain Cover GEN 5, for example, is £25.99.

I see the Topeak Bento Pack being best for people who are navigating by phone through town or country, possibly over long periods, and so may need the assurance of a battery backup. The ability to carry food, glasses, tools and smaller items of clothing up front and in reach is always welcome, as are longer, grippy straps to hold everything in place.

Verdict

Decent bag with some nice features, fits securely and lets you charge and use your phone