review
Indoor trainers
Tacx Galaxia Advanced Roller Trainer

Tacx Galaxia Advanced Roller Trainer

8
by Stu Kerton
Mon, Nov 29, 2021 15:45
0
£219.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Smooth-running rollers with a natural feel, though not cheap
Smooth riding experience
Packs up for storage
Pricey
Weight: 
8,200g
Contact: 
www.garmin.com
The Tacx Galaxia Advanced Roller Trainer is designed to allow a bit of movement when you're on the rollers, to give more of a real road feel, and it works really well. It runs quietly too, although it ain't cheap.

While many people will go for a turbo trainer, smart or otherwise, for their indoor training, I've always been more of a fan of the concentration that's needed to keep upright on a set of rollers. I've used a fair few over the years, but I'm going to stick my neck out here and say that these are my favourites.

The large diameter rollers give a smooth ride, their conical shape also helping to keep your wheels subtly central thanks to them increasing very slightly in diameter as you move towards the edge.

2021 Tacx Galaxia Advanced Roller Trainer - front roller.jpg

The whole operation is quiet too.

The best thing, though, is the swing system that sit below the frame at the rear. It allows the two rear rollers to move ever so slightly backwards and forwards, absorbing your inputs when you are changing speed or, should you have the skill level, when swapping from seated to standing. It gives a more natural feel to the whole session.

2021 Tacx Galaxia Advanced Roller Trainer - rear roller detail.jpg
2021 Tacx Galaxia Advanced Roller Trainer - underside detail.jpg

The frame itself is sturdy which also helps you get the most out of the way the swing system absorbs your movement.

Like most rollers there are no actual resistance modes, you just have to use your gears, but that is the only really downside to rollers for some sessions.

If you are tight on space or just want to keep things uncluttered, the Galaxia frame retracts by sliding the front half of the frame into the rear. This also allows for it to be adjusted for different wheelbase lengths, anything between 980mm and 1,100mm.

2021 Tacx Galaxia Advanced Roller Trainer - collapsed.jpg

At £219.99 the trainer isn't cheap, especially when you consider that you can get one of its Boost turbo trainers for just a tenner more, including the magnetic brake and flywheel giving you 10 resistance settings and all that entails.

Saying that, though, Elite's Parabolic Rollers have an RRP of £220 and you aren't getting the absorbing system on the rollers themselves. Elite also makes a version with a three-speed magnetic resistance unit, although it'll cost you around £100 more.

If all of this is a bit rich for your budget, more basic systems are available for less – some a lot less at the moment.

Conclusion

If indoor training is your thing but you don't want a turbo, the Galaxia Advanced Roller Trainer is a great choice. The rollers are some of the most realistic I've ridden thanks to that swing system giving a natural feel even when you are out of the saddle. The price isn't cheap, but it's worth it.

Verdict

Smooth-running rollers with a natural feel, though not cheap

road.cc test report

Make and model: Tacx Galaxia Advanced Roller Trainer

Size tested: All bikes with a wheel diameter of 26 to 29in

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Tacx says, "Take your training indoors with the Tacx® Galaxia roller. Featuring a patented swing system, this advanced roller can absorb your forward and backward accelerations, so you can ride hard while staying firmly in place."

The system works well and does give a realistic ride feel.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Tacx lists:

Roller diameter 100-110 mm

Suitable bikes All bikes with a wheel diameter of 26" to 29"

Max footprint 1350 x 500 mm

Height 135 mm

Dimensions when folded 800 x 500 x 135 mm

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Easy-to-ride rollers with a realistic feel.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The movement allows a realistic feel.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Not cheap.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

You can get roller systems for a lot less than this, but many more, such as the Elite Parabolic, are around the same sort of price as the Tacx. You can go even more expensive with systems using magnetic resistance.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's very good: well made and well executed. The swing system used by Tacx does gives these rollers a great ride feel.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Tacx Galaxia Advanced Roller Trainer 2021
Tacx Galaxia Advanced Roller Trainer
Tacx 2021
Tacx
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

