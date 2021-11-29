The Tacx Galaxia Advanced Roller Trainer is designed to allow a bit of movement when you're on the rollers, to give more of a real road feel, and it works really well. It runs quietly too, although it ain't cheap.

While many people will go for a turbo trainer, smart or otherwise, for their indoor training, I've always been more of a fan of the concentration that's needed to keep upright on a set of rollers. I've used a fair few over the years, but I'm going to stick my neck out here and say that these are my favourites.

The large diameter rollers give a smooth ride, their conical shape also helping to keep your wheels subtly central thanks to them increasing very slightly in diameter as you move towards the edge.

The whole operation is quiet too.

The best thing, though, is the swing system that sit below the frame at the rear. It allows the two rear rollers to move ever so slightly backwards and forwards, absorbing your inputs when you are changing speed or, should you have the skill level, when swapping from seated to standing. It gives a more natural feel to the whole session.

The frame itself is sturdy which also helps you get the most out of the way the swing system absorbs your movement.

Like most rollers there are no actual resistance modes, you just have to use your gears, but that is the only really downside to rollers for some sessions.

If you are tight on space or just want to keep things uncluttered, the Galaxia frame retracts by sliding the front half of the frame into the rear. This also allows for it to be adjusted for different wheelbase lengths, anything between 980mm and 1,100mm.

At £219.99 the trainer isn't cheap, especially when you consider that you can get one of its Boost turbo trainers for just a tenner more, including the magnetic brake and flywheel giving you 10 resistance settings and all that entails.

Saying that, though, Elite's Parabolic Rollers have an RRP of £220 and you aren't getting the absorbing system on the rollers themselves. Elite also makes a version with a three-speed magnetic resistance unit, although it'll cost you around £100 more.

If all of this is a bit rich for your budget, more basic systems are available for less – some a lot less at the moment.

Conclusion

If indoor training is your thing but you don't want a turbo, the Galaxia Advanced Roller Trainer is a great choice. The rollers are some of the most realistic I've ridden thanks to that swing system giving a natural feel even when you are out of the saddle. The price isn't cheap, but it's worth it.

Verdict

Smooth-running rollers with a natural feel, though not cheap

