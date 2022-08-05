Sustrans Traffic-Free Cycle Rides by Richard Peace makes a handy jumping-off point for any route or holiday planning, showcasing 150 almost entirely traffic-free routes on the National Cycle Network, though some do involve 'short sections on quiet roads or safe places to cross main roads where necessary'.

Each route is accompanied by information such as distances and ride features, as well as a basic map, but the book is designed to be used in conjunction with more detailed maps or a GPS rather than as a primary on-the-ground guide.

If you don't know much about Sustrans, the book includes a brief introduction to the organisation's aims and history, as well as that of the mighty National Cycle Network, plus a foreword by Paralympic gold medallist Dame Sarah Storey.

Most of the routes are given two pages, with the main text for each providing a little background to it, a flavour of what to expect and anything special to look out for along the way, along with a handy pictorial route map.

You also get information such as the nearest train station, the grade of the route, any terrain or access issues, local loop options, a couple of accommodation and food/drink suggestions, and nearby cycle hire details.

All the routes are signposted, as part of the National Cycle Network, and the descriptions and maps are helpful, but they aren't designed to be the only source of information, so you'll need more detailed routing in the form of a map or a GPS route when out and about. (The information panel for each route includes details of the full Sustrans map relevant to the area.)

There's a decent spread of routes across the UK, and the book is divided into regions to make planning easy. A map on the contents page shows all the regions and where to find them in the book, with a map showing the locations of the routes for that region at the start of each section.

Sustrans lists them as:

South West - 19

South East - 17

Wales - 25

Midlands - 17

East of England - 16

North West - 14

Yorkshire - 13

North East - 10

Scotland - 15

Northern Ireland - 4

I used the book when staying away in a few areas and found it a useful resource for helping with the initial planning stages of a ride, though I was a bit disappointed with how few options there were in my immediate home turf.

It's fair to say that some areas of the UK have an embarrassment of riches in terms of traffic-free routes, while others – the Midlands, for example – struggle a little. But that's the very nature of the beast and part of the reason why Sustrans' work is so important.

That's also something to bear in mind if you do buy the book – at £15.99 it's on a par with similar guidebooks such as the Lost Lanes series, and you'll probably need to back it up with a paper map or gps mapping, but Sustrans is a charity and the money is going to support a good cause and the continuing improvement of cycling infrastructure in the UK.

As a guidebook for planning rides, rather than a detailed on-the-ground resource, it's spot on. What's more, it helps support a good cause and the future of traffic-free cycling.

Verdict

An inspiring resource for planning quiet rides around the UK, and it supports a good cause

