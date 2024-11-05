Support road.cc

Sportful SRK Neck Warmer2024 Sportful SRK Neck Warmer - 1.jpg

Sportful SRK Neck Warmer

9
by Sam Smith
Tue, Nov 05, 2024 15:45
0
£20.00

VERDICT:

9
10
A well-crafted, high-performance chill-beating accessory with a durable colour and soft feel
Great breathability
Close fit
Very soft-feeling fabric
Washes well
Slightly tight fit to remove when ridin
Weight: 
29g
Contact: 
sportful.co.uk
The Sportful SRK Neck Warmer is a stellar choice if you're looking for a reliable and stylish accessory for rides in autumn and spring, and milder winter days. One of its standout features is its exceptional wind-blocking capability, which proved invaluable during chilly road rides. The neck warmer's white remains vibrant and clean even after numerous washes, showcasing its quality and durability. And four other colours – including hi-vis – are available.

2024 Sportful SRK Neck Warmer - 3.jpg

Though it isn't seamless like a Buff, the Sportful's seam is impressively neat and flat, ensuring no irritation during use. The seamless edges contribute to its sleek appearance, and the subtle logo looks classy without being overly flashy. This attention to detail enhances both the aesthetic and functional aspects of the neck warmer.

A minor drawback is its snug fit, which makes removing it trickier, especially if you're trying to pull it over a helmet. This tightness can be attributed to the higher elastane content (15% compared to the 5% found in Buffs), which, while providing a better fit and more elasticity, can make adjustments slightly challenging. However, the higher elastane content does contribute to its excellent wind resistance and overall comfort.

Priced at £20, it significantly undercuts the more expensive options like the 7mesh Desperado Merino Neck Warmer, which is priced at £25, and the Velocio Signature Collar, which comes in at £30. Despite being more affordable, the Sportful SRK Neck Warmer does not compromise on quality, offering comparable wind resistance, durability and overall performance

I found the overall length satisfactory, despite it being two inches shorter than a Buff, a difference that is practically unnoticeable and doesn't compromise coverage or functionality. The product's design and material choices ensure it performs well without unnecessary bulk.

Comically, the Sportful website mentions a free crash replacement within the first 30 days. This quirky assurance means that, in the unlikely event of a decapitation, you'll at least receive a new neck warmer.

road.cc test report

Make and model: Sportful SRK Neck Warmer

Size tested: One size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

Sportful says:

"Made for mild to warm weather use, the SRK Neck Warmer will keep off wind and the morning chill but is also breathable enough to expel heat and dry fast when your route includes high intensity stretches. A fun touch of colour during any ride, it will easily pack away if the day heats up."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Sportful lists:

85% Polyester 15% Elastane

Rate the product for quality:
 
10/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Performed well in the mild to warm conditions expected of May in the UK as intended.

Also washed very well and maintained its crispy white appearance after several muddy rides.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Softness of the fabric felt like silk, despite it actually being fully synthetic.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Slightly too tight to pull off over a helmet when riding, which is something I can easily manage with a Buff.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Undercuts the likes of the £25 7mesh Desperado priced at £25 and the even more expensive Velocio Signature Collar that comes in at £30.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

A very soft and warm essential for rides from autumn through to spring, offering a great thermal barrier at minimal weight.

The fit is slightly tight if you're trying to remove it on the move but if this doesn't bother you, it should be on your essentials shortlist.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 33  Height: 190cm  Weight: 94kg

I usually ride: Santa Cruz Stigmata   My best bike is: Factor One Disc

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Gravel, Track and Zwifting

Latest Comments

 