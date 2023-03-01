The Specialized/Fjällräven Women's Adventure Vest gives good wind protection yet is incredibly light and packable. The relaxed styling and pockets make it a good one for adventure and gravel riding, and the recycled polyester content is a nice sustainable touch too.

Part of Specialized's collaborative range with adventure and trekking specialist Fjällräven, the Adventure Vest is aimed at adventurous cyclists, gravel riders and bikepackers, but is suitable for more urban and casual needs too.

It has a more relaxed fit than many road cycling gilets, and comes with a variety of sizeable pockets – two side ones with zips, and two at the front, one zipped and the other with a press-stud fastening.

It's a gilet that feels more at home out and about adventuring rather than trying to smash PBs on the road bike, and worked well with some of my more relaxed touring style jerseys such as the Gore Explore Shirt, and was equally at home with Lycra or baggy shorts.

Specialized also suggests it's suitable for urban riding, yet only sells it in black, though it is available in Ochre (yellow) and Pomegranate Red from other sites (including Fjällräven, where it will cost you another £25).

Although a more relaxed cut than many, there were no issues with it flapping about, and it stayed put nicely thanks to the elasticated hem.

The top section of the front is made from a windproof fabric, HC-Lite, which is 54% polyamide and 46% cotton, while the lower section and back are made from recycled polyester.

You can apply Fjallraven's Greenland wax to the HC-Lite to increase its wind and shower resistance, but as it came (without any extra treatment) windproofing was excellent, and it kept me dry during a short but heavy rain shower, though I wouldn't expect it to hold out for long. The fabric dries out really quickly, though.

Despite the windproofing, the lighter weight fabric at the sides and rear meant I didn't overheat or get sweaty when wearing this, even on hilly rides. The mesh-lined zipped side pockets double up as extra ventilation too.

Sizing & fit

Going by the size guide on Specialized's website, I tested the size XL. As a high street 14-16 I was a little disappointed that this was the largest size available, but the relaxed rather than skin-tight cut combined with elastication at the hem and armpits mean it should suit a variety of shapes, although taller riders might find it a little on the short side – it was spot on for my 5ft 5in frame.

The only issue I had with the fit was the neckline being a bit too loose to provide as much wind resistance as I'd have liked. There was plenty of room for a higher necked jersey or neckwarmer, though, so it wasn't a dealbreaker, and it wasn't so loose that it wrinkled or sagged.

The zip tags aren't the easiest to operate with gloves on, plus I didn't find the action of the two-way zip quite smooth running enough to work easily when riding.

The pockets aren't that easy to access either, aside from the press-stud one is – which is also large enough to hold a reasonable-sized smartphone.

Value

At £125 the Adventure Vest definitely sits at the upper end for cycling gilets. That said, it's hard to compare like for like as it pretty much sits alone as a slightly relaxed-fit option with plenty of pockets, that's definitely not road-focused. Plus it has that Fjallraven pedigree, and a sustainability element with its poly-cotton that can be waxed.

Of those we've tested, the Rapha Men's Brevet Gilet with Pockets at £90 is probably the closest in terms of purpose, but is no longer available. The Rapha Men's Explore Lightweight Gilet, as tested by Steve, is still available, for £100 (currently £60), but doesn't come in a women's version.

Its women's Brevet Gilet (with a pocket) is £120. It's windproof and has a DWR treatment.

Conclusion

Overall, this is an excellent quality gilet for more casual, adventure-style riding. It offers good wind resistance, while still being superlight and rolling up to fit into a jersey pocket or bag when not needed.

Verdict

Nicely low-key in styling, yet effective, lightweight and packable

