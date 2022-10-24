Specialized Roadsport tyre

The Specialized Roadsport is an entry-level tyre that gets the basics mostly bang on and handles better than the budget price tag might imply. They're a decent upgrade from original equipment rubber but not the best road bike tyres you can get, and there are similarly priced options with more effective puncture protection.

The Roadsport features a 60tpi casing and a wire bead, which is what I'd expect from the price point, but I was pleased to discover the three-layer Endurant casing employs a puncture resistant belt that runs bead to bead, rather than just along the centre strip.

I tested the 28mm width, but there are 25, 32, and 35mm versions too. One interesting feature is the narrow pressure range, which is between 85 and 95psi. Not overly difficult to achieve by the roadside, but still. There are no retro-reflective stripes and there's no dynamo track either.

I was pleasantly surprised by how easily they slipped aboard a medium-section gravel rim with no call for tyre levers, although deep section hoops – such as these Halo Aerotracks – required a stocky lever to scoop the final 15 per cent home.

Stuck in gear

Our first outing was bone dry, but I'm pleased to report conditions quickly became more varied and autumnal. Ride quality and handling are impressive, given the asking price. They accelerate quickly and aren't difficult to keep on the boil. Rolling resistance feels greater than with the CST Czar I tested recently, or the Vittoria Rubino Pros I'd swapped out for the Roadsports, but lower than Schwalbe's venerable Lugano.

This engaging quality keeps the ride fun, and even with the tyres pumped up to 95psi, I'd never describe the ride as harsh. Rumble strips, washboard tarmac and tar overbanding only sent a gentle ripple through the frameset and bar. Dropping to 90psi improved matters further and (having also run them at 85psi for 100 miles) proved my sweet spot.

Get a grip

On a dry road I've had them up to 28mph on descents and couldn't cajole them into misbehaviour – no shimmies or weaves. Wet weather manners are similarly good and feedback is ample, although 25mph was pretty much my limit along the same stretch.

Compared with more expensive 60tpi models such as the Vittoria Rubino Pros I mentioned earlier, I've exercised a little more caution on wet inspection covers and the like; traction isn't quite on a par but not far behind, either.

Let me down, gently

Puncture resistance is middling. In 400 miles I punctured three times, though admittedly on very wet rides along dark, farm-infested lanes. The first was a small but deep cut caused by a thorn; the others were a shard of glass and a flint, both of which had burrowed into the casing at a thankfully sloth-like pace, hence very slow punctures. This may be less of an issue if you're riding on generally less filthy roads, of course.

I'd still look elsewhere for weekend touring. Something like Schwalbe's Lugano might be a little portlier, so lacks the same sparkle, but it inspires far more confidence when I've loaded up the panniers and rack bag – despite only having a puncture-resistant centre strip.

Value

Twenty quid doesn't go far these days, and there's no doubt in my mind that the Roadsport represents good value. Those Schwalbe Lugano IIs are available in similar sizes and are £16.99 with wire beads, while the WTB Thick Slick Comp is £23.99 and, in my experience, extremely reliable. The Comp relies on thicker rubber rather than Kevlar-type belts, but I've had no issues and mine have never missed a beat in the wet.

There's also the LifeLine Prime Armor Road Tyre which now comes in at £21.99 and is available in 23, 25 and 28mm guises.

Overall

The Specialized Roadsport impresses with its blend of agility, speed and compliance, though I'm a little disappointed by their puncture resistance. There are better choices if you fancied a bit of weekend touring and, if you're aiming to do regular long-distance stuff, the Roadsport Elite looks better equipped for only £7 more.

Verdict

Lively and compliant budget tyre, but puncture resistance is not the best

