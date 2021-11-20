Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Sigr Riksväg 92 Cargo bib shorts

Sigr Riksväg 92 Cargo bib shorts

9
by Ty Rutherford
Sat, Nov 20, 2021 15:45
0
£181.00

VERDICT:

9
10
Hefty price tag, but excellent performance, quality and comfort that promises to last
Excellent chamois
Spot-on sizing
Great quality
High price
Weight: 
204g
Contact: 
sigr.cc
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Sigr Riksväg 92 Cargo bib shorts feature a well-designed chamois, a comfortable fit and pockets – they're well sorted for long rides. The price is high but their performance, quality and durability makes them feel like a worthwhile investment.

These shorts are designed specifically for long distance road cycling, which only puts more emphasis on the pad. This Elastic Interface one features varying thickness across the chamois and is thickest (13mm) under the sit bones.

> Buy these online here

I found it one of the most comfortable I've used – the padding is in all the right places and it doesn't feel like you're wearing a nappy.

It moulds well to the contours of the body, too, and its wicking is impressive; even after a long, hot day in the saddle it feels dry to the touch.

2021 Sigr Riksvag 92 Bibs - chamois.jpg

A band of silicone dots keeps the thighs in place, while up top the seamless braces are thin – they're practically invisible under your jersey.

2021 Sigr Riksvag 92 Bibs - cuff gripper.jpg

The mesh pockets on the thighs are great for easy-access snacks.

2021 Sigr Riksvag 92 Bibs - leg pocket 2.jpg

I used these on multi-day enduro races and a recent Badger Divide trip, and even over eight-hour days in the saddle they remained comfortable, supportive and fuss-free.

2021 Sigr Riksvag 92 Bibs - straps front.jpg

They even survived multiple days unwashed with no smell or deterioration of performance – I was bike-packing, okay, and had limited space...

2021 Sigr Riksvag 92 Bibs - back.jpg

The sizing chart proves accurate, and the thigh material is particularly stretchy and should suit most shapes (it's something I usually struggle with). The braces also have a generous range for comfort over the shoulders.

> 38 of the best cycling bib shorts – get comfy on longer rides

Sigr seems very invested in environmental issues, and consequently use a recycled fabric – Carvico – and builds these things to last. After several months of hard days out, they're showing no sign of wear or degradation.

Value

These are currently £181 on Sigr's Swedish website (UK import taxes included), though the price wanders around according to the exchange rate – they're fixed at 1,999kr. That's by no means cheap, though they do offer the performance to back up the premium price. And they're not an outlier, either.

For instance, the 7mesh RK1 bib shorts which drew such high praise from Stu cost £200, although these have a different take on the chamois – it's shorter than most. Meanwhile, the Pearl Izumi Pro bib shorts Adam reckons are contenders for 'best shorts ever' come in at £189.99.

Sigr also does a non-cargo version of these shorts for around £20 less, plus women's versions of both.

Overall

The Sigr Riksväg 92 bib shorts really are hard to fault. They have become my go-to thanks to their excellent fit, comfort and moisture management abilities. The price is high but the quality construction and attention to detail, in my opinion, make these worth every penny.

Verdict

Hefty price tag, but excellent performance, quality and comfort that promises to last

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Sigr Riksväg 92 Cargo bib shorts

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Sigr says: "We took our popular Riksväg 92 Bibs and made a new version with one clever and practical detail. After listening to advice from our long-distance and club cyclist friends we have added a handy thigh pocket that's ideal for a mobile phone, energy bars, gels or maps. Once you've experienced these bibs you'll probably never know how you lived without them!

"Thigh pockets are a smart solution because they are located on an area of the leg that is away from the joints and yet still easily and naturally within reach. This means your cycling movement is not impeded.⁠"

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Fabric: 80% NYLON, 20% ELASTANE

Features:

Elastic Interface Pad Technology. Truly the best pad/chamois.

Laser-cut braces for best comfort and look

2 pockets on the thighs

Gentle elastic silicone grips for your thighs (for optimal blood circulation)

Great for looooong bike rides!

Carvico recycled fabric

Ultra-chlorine resistant

Sun cream and oil resistant

UV protection

Pilling resistant

Reflective Sigr logo

Lightweight fabric 190GSM

Pad/Chamois Features

Elastic Interface chamois. Certified Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex.

Road-specific design for ultra long-distance rides.

Central channel-specific for the male anatomy.

Improved blood flow and pressure relief.

Anatomic construction: the chamois is made by two half moons that are later joined together. Flat Lock stitching for superior comfort.

Hybrid Cell System insert. 200kg/m3 density insert to support the cyclist even in the longest rides on a road bike.

Perforated top for extreme breathability.

Elastic Interface ECO X-Fifty fabric: recycled polyester and polyamide yarns for an exclusive sustainable fabric.

REPOC construction. Polyester and Polyamide work on different levels to create a texture with reduced points of contact. Soft polyamide on the top, polyester on the lower level for improved moisture management.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very high quality material and well-finished stitching. Hard to fault.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

Super comfortable after a long day in the saddle... or even a few in a row.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

Look and feel built to last.

Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10

Chamois contours well, the thighs have plenty of stretch, and the braces aren't restrictive.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10

Sigr's sizing guide is spot on.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10

hard to complain - fit and sizing is great.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

The attention to detail and top-level performance is right for the upper-end price.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

At 30° I've had no issues with the fabrics.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Brilliantly fit and performance for those who like to ride hard for long periods.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Excellent fabric and pad design.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The price.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These have become my new go-to bib shorts. They deliver the top-level performance you'd expect of the premium price, and are built well enough to last a long time. The chamois is particularly excellent too, and the pockets are very useful. There's little or nothing to fault.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 27  Height: 180cm  Weight: 86kg

I usually ride: Mostly mountain bike along with gravel for some good miles   My best bike is: Swarf Cycles 155 (mtb) Kenesis G2 (gravel)

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb, Enduro race, bigger mtb "adventure rides", gravel/road rides

Latest Comments