The Sigr Riksväg 92 Cargo bib shorts feature a well-designed chamois, a comfortable fit and pockets – they're well sorted for long rides. The price is high but their performance, quality and durability makes them feel like a worthwhile investment.

These shorts are designed specifically for long distance road cycling, which only puts more emphasis on the pad. This Elastic Interface one features varying thickness across the chamois and is thickest (13mm) under the sit bones.

I found it one of the most comfortable I've used – the padding is in all the right places and it doesn't feel like you're wearing a nappy.

It moulds well to the contours of the body, too, and its wicking is impressive; even after a long, hot day in the saddle it feels dry to the touch.

A band of silicone dots keeps the thighs in place, while up top the seamless braces are thin – they're practically invisible under your jersey.

The mesh pockets on the thighs are great for easy-access snacks.

I used these on multi-day enduro races and a recent Badger Divide trip, and even over eight-hour days in the saddle they remained comfortable, supportive and fuss-free.

They even survived multiple days unwashed with no smell or deterioration of performance – I was bike-packing, okay, and had limited space...

The sizing chart proves accurate, and the thigh material is particularly stretchy and should suit most shapes (it's something I usually struggle with). The braces also have a generous range for comfort over the shoulders.

Sigr seems very invested in environmental issues, and consequently use a recycled fabric – Carvico – and builds these things to last. After several months of hard days out, they're showing no sign of wear or degradation.

Value

These are currently £181 on Sigr's Swedish website (UK import taxes included), though the price wanders around according to the exchange rate – they're fixed at 1,999kr. That's by no means cheap, though they do offer the performance to back up the premium price. And they're not an outlier, either.

For instance, the 7mesh RK1 bib shorts which drew such high praise from Stu cost £200, although these have a different take on the chamois – it's shorter than most. Meanwhile, the Pearl Izumi Pro bib shorts Adam reckons are contenders for 'best shorts ever' come in at £189.99.

Sigr also does a non-cargo version of these shorts for around £20 less, plus women's versions of both.

Overall

The Sigr Riksväg 92 bib shorts really are hard to fault. They have become my go-to thanks to their excellent fit, comfort and moisture management abilities. The price is high but the quality construction and attention to detail, in my opinion, make these worth every penny.

Verdict

Hefty price tag, but excellent performance, quality and comfort that promises to last

