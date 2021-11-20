The Sigr Riksväg 92 Cargo bib shorts feature a well-designed chamois, a comfortable fit and pockets – they're well sorted for long rides. The price is high but their performance, quality and durability makes them feel like a worthwhile investment.
These shorts are designed specifically for long distance road cycling, which only puts more emphasis on the pad. This Elastic Interface one features varying thickness across the chamois and is thickest (13mm) under the sit bones.
I found it one of the most comfortable I've used – the padding is in all the right places and it doesn't feel like you're wearing a nappy.
It moulds well to the contours of the body, too, and its wicking is impressive; even after a long, hot day in the saddle it feels dry to the touch.
A band of silicone dots keeps the thighs in place, while up top the seamless braces are thin – they're practically invisible under your jersey.
The mesh pockets on the thighs are great for easy-access snacks.
I used these on multi-day enduro races and a recent Badger Divide trip, and even over eight-hour days in the saddle they remained comfortable, supportive and fuss-free.
They even survived multiple days unwashed with no smell or deterioration of performance – I was bike-packing, okay, and had limited space...
The sizing chart proves accurate, and the thigh material is particularly stretchy and should suit most shapes (it's something I usually struggle with). The braces also have a generous range for comfort over the shoulders.
> 38 of the best cycling bib shorts – get comfy on longer rides
Sigr seems very invested in environmental issues, and consequently use a recycled fabric – Carvico – and builds these things to last. After several months of hard days out, they're showing no sign of wear or degradation.
Value
These are currently £181 on Sigr's Swedish website (UK import taxes included), though the price wanders around according to the exchange rate – they're fixed at 1,999kr. That's by no means cheap, though they do offer the performance to back up the premium price. And they're not an outlier, either.
For instance, the 7mesh RK1 bib shorts which drew such high praise from Stu cost £200, although these have a different take on the chamois – it's shorter than most. Meanwhile, the Pearl Izumi Pro bib shorts Adam reckons are contenders for 'best shorts ever' come in at £189.99.
Sigr also does a non-cargo version of these shorts for around £20 less, plus women's versions of both.
Overall
The Sigr Riksväg 92 bib shorts really are hard to fault. They have become my go-to thanks to their excellent fit, comfort and moisture management abilities. The price is high but the quality construction and attention to detail, in my opinion, make these worth every penny.
Verdict
Hefty price tag, but excellent performance, quality and comfort that promises to last
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Sigr Riksväg 92 Cargo bib shorts
Tell us what the product is for
Sigr says: "We took our popular Riksväg 92 Bibs and made a new version with one clever and practical detail. After listening to advice from our long-distance and club cyclist friends we have added a handy thigh pocket that's ideal for a mobile phone, energy bars, gels or maps. Once you've experienced these bibs you'll probably never know how you lived without them!
"Thigh pockets are a smart solution because they are located on an area of the leg that is away from the joints and yet still easily and naturally within reach. This means your cycling movement is not impeded."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Fabric: 80% NYLON, 20% ELASTANE
Features:
Elastic Interface Pad Technology. Truly the best pad/chamois.
Laser-cut braces for best comfort and look
2 pockets on the thighs
Gentle elastic silicone grips for your thighs (for optimal blood circulation)
Great for looooong bike rides!
Carvico recycled fabric
Ultra-chlorine resistant
Sun cream and oil resistant
UV protection
Pilling resistant
Reflective Sigr logo
Lightweight fabric 190GSM
Pad/Chamois Features
Elastic Interface chamois. Certified Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex.
Road-specific design for ultra long-distance rides.
Central channel-specific for the male anatomy.
Improved blood flow and pressure relief.
Anatomic construction: the chamois is made by two half moons that are later joined together. Flat Lock stitching for superior comfort.
Hybrid Cell System insert. 200kg/m3 density insert to support the cyclist even in the longest rides on a road bike.
Perforated top for extreme breathability.
Elastic Interface ECO X-Fifty fabric: recycled polyester and polyamide yarns for an exclusive sustainable fabric.
REPOC construction. Polyester and Polyamide work on different levels to create a texture with reduced points of contact. Soft polyamide on the top, polyester on the lower level for improved moisture management.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very high quality material and well-finished stitching. Hard to fault.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Super comfortable after a long day in the saddle... or even a few in a row.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Look and feel built to last.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Chamois contours well, the thighs have plenty of stretch, and the braces aren't restrictive.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Sigr's sizing guide is spot on.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
hard to complain - fit and sizing is great.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
The attention to detail and top-level performance is right for the upper-end price.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
At 30° I've had no issues with the fabrics.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Brilliantly fit and performance for those who like to ride hard for long periods.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Excellent fabric and pad design.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These have become my new go-to bib shorts. They deliver the top-level performance you'd expect of the premium price, and are built well enough to last a long time. The chamois is particularly excellent too, and the pockets are very useful. There's little or nothing to fault.
Age: 27 Height: 180cm Weight: 86kg
I usually ride: Mostly mountain bike along with gravel for some good miles My best bike is: Swarf Cycles 155 (mtb) Kenesis G2 (gravel)
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb, Enduro race, bigger mtb "adventure rides", gravel/road rides
You outsource, you have to accept the risk. Marketing yourself as "bespoke" when you really aren't is another risk which has now been "found out". ...
Who cares? It's maybe not the brightest thing to do (see what i didi there...) but why is everybody getting so triggered?! Christ.
But it just comes under without due care and attention....
Can't even work out what word you meant to write here? Dismay? Discord? Concern?
Thanks for the reply....
Know that road well. It's arrow straight for what seems like miles. ...
That one is properly scary. THink i would have struggled to stay upright.
Yes, easily could have died, easily could have had paralysing injuries. And IIRC, he actually married the nurse who looked after him in the hospital.
They did go through a spell of following things up and getting some useful feedback. Unfortunately this seems to have petered out recently.
Good. But we still have to wait for:...