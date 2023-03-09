Scott Winter Stretch LF Glove

Scott's Winter Stretch LF Gloves are made from Gore-Tex's windproof and breathable Infinium fabric. They're thin, tight fitting and it's almost like you're not wearing gloves at all when it comes to dexterity, grip and using a touchscreen – but they'll keep your hands warm in dry conditions down to 5°C.
> Buy now: Scott Winter Stretch LF Gloves for £45.99 from Sportsshoes
Fabric
According to Gore-Tex, Infinium is 'an ultra-thin protective layer laminated to a lightweight textile', making the garment completely windproof. Though as our best winter gloves buyer's guide shows, if you're looking for a pair of gloves, there are numerous options when it comes to fabric, padding and reflectivity.
The Windstopper membrane, according to Gore, is also extremely breathable, with 'billions of pores that are 900 times larger than water vapour molecules, so even though wind can't get in, moisture from sweat vapour can easily get out'.
The fabric itself is not waterproof without the addition of a DWR (durable water repellent) treatment. Scott does not mention DWR and makes no claim about the gloves being waterproof – and they aren't.
Temperature range
There's no thermal layer to these gloves at all, as they consist of just a thin layer of fabric. But in spite of that, and in dry conditions, they kept my hands comfortable down to about 5°C. If it's any lower than that you'd really want to go for a pair of full-on winter gloves.
Bear in mind also that these are not waterproof. When they get wet, they do not keep your hands warm at all. Water conducts heat 25 times faster than air, according to the net (so it must be true) which means that even a fully windproof fabric won't stop the wind sucking warmth from your hands when it gets wet.
Fit
Because the fabric is really thin and stretchy, these gloves are skin-tight. In terms of dexterity, it's almost like not wearing gloves at all.
This also helps to make them handy when you're using a touchscreen, and with the tips of the index fingers and thumbs having touchscreen-compatible thread, you don't need to take your gloves off.
The downside of this is that if the gloves do get wet, they're a real pain to take off or to put back on again.
Grip and padding
There's a silicone printed pattern on the palm, thumb, index and middle fingers, which provides loads of grip though the gloves are totally without padding. As I like riding without gloves when the temperature allows, these work very well for me. If you prefer gloves with a bit more plushness and padding, these probably aren't for you.
Features
You get a little pull tab, which is probably designed to make putting them on easier.
There's also a plastic press stud to keep the pair together when you're not wearing them. In my opinion, I reckon these are gimmicks and unnecessary, but they don't get in the way.
There are reflective details on the cuff and there's also a printed pattern on the back of the hand. I must be a bit of an idiot, though, as more than once I tried to put these on the wrong way around – confusing the pattern on the palm with the pattern on the back of the hand!
You can have any colour you like, so long as it's black.
Sizing
My test gloves were medium/8.5, which is exactly what I'd normally go for in a glove, so I'd say Scott has got its sizing spot on.
Value
While £45.99 is a lot of money for a light winter glove, this seems to be the price point for a glove made from Gore's Infinium. Gorewear's own Infinium Stretch gloves and the Adidas Terrex Gore-Tex Infinium Gloves both retail for £45.
You can spend easily more, though. The Castelli Perfetto Light Glove is the non-fleece-lined version of the Perfetto ROS gloves that Emma reviewed, which are yours for £65.
Away from Infinium, Galibier's Ardennes Light Winter Gloves proved a hit with Steve when he tested them, and they're only £23.64.
Altura's Microfleece Gloves were our favourite budget winter gloves for milder temperatures when Liam tested them at £16.99, but they're now £24.99.
Conclusion
I love gloves made from Infinium. I've been using Castelli's Infinium gloves for the last couple of years, which were my go-to gloves down to around 5°C or so. The Scott Winter Stretch LF Gloves are functionally the same, but you'll save yourself £20.
If, like me, you prefer riding without gloves when the conditions allow and, if when you do have to wear gloves you want them to be as thin as possible and don't need padding, then you're likely to love these as much as I do.
Verdict
Minimally padded windproof gloves for dry conditions, with great dexterity and touchscreen compatibility
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Scott Winter Stretch LF Glove
Tell us what the product is for
Scott says: When winter threatens to discourage you from venturing out, you can turn to the SCOTT Winter Stretch Long-finger glove to save the day. Featuring GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ lightweight fabric with optimal breathability and windproof properties, along with a pre-shaped construction, this glove is engineered to combat varying weather conditions.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Scott says:
GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ garments with WINDSTOPPER® product technology
92% Polyester 8% Elastane
Windproof
Silicone print for better grip
Touchscreen compatible index finger and thumb
Silicone pull tab for easy entry
Reflective details
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The care instructions say: Do not iron, do not tumble dry, machine wash: normal treatment (max 30 degrees C), do not dry clean, do not bleach.
I just chucked these in with the rest of the wash at whatever setting was going on – they came out fine.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I really like the low bulk of these Infinium gloves, as I prefer that style when temperature allows.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
How thin they are – and how much dexterity you have with the gloves on.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price, and the print.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The £45 price seems to be the usual cost for gloves made from Infinium, although the Castelli gloves cost £20 more. You don't have to have Infinium gloves, and you can find decent quality gloves made from other materials at around half the price.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I really like these gloves; I prefer no padding and I'm prepared to pay for a fancy, thin and stretchy fabric that keeps my hands warm without any bulk. There's no getting away from the fact that they are quite expensive, though, and that you can get decent gloves that will keep your hands just as warm for much less – but they won't fit as well and are likely to be more bulky.
That said, I don't feel Scott's marketing description is specific enough when it say things like "engineered to combat varying weather conditions", or "when winter threatens [..] these gloves save the day".
Age: 44 Height: 1.78m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: All of them! My best bike is: Ribble Endurance SL disc
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, mtb, Zwift
In the Netherlands it's very common for the road space to be reviewed and changed following a fatal collision. It does happen in the UK sometimes...
Ok, first post and I just have to say, thanks for the laugh 😂. Poundshop keyboard warrior is wonderful 👍.
Yes, but you actually think...
the 2021 race was sponsored by AJ Bell, largely as a deal for them with the Tour of Britain I guess how it worked out though it was a bit last...
I couldn't possibly comment.
You'd think they'd be very easy to catch with faces like that. Never seen anything like it.
It's a really difficult one. I think that the majority of folk here are pretty responsible when it comes to shared paths. I personally favour a...
Impressive. And here I am taking a rest day because my legs felt pretty used up last night. All I've done since the last non-cycling day is four...
Holy Macaroni, my purist team is a complete disaster! Embarrassing!
But you forget that our illustrial councils dump a cycle lane in the middle of nowhere that serves no purpose and then claim they have made such...