Schwalbe G-One Bite Evolution Line TLE

The new Schwalbe G-One Bite Evolution TLE is a capable gravel tyre, especially in drier conditions, that zings along the tarmac too. Its Super Ground puncture protection has certainly upped the durability, while the ADDIX SpeedGrip compound – fittingly – shows how grippy it is when the speed picks up.

I've ridden various models of Schwalbe's G-One over the years, because so many bike brands spec them as original equipment – and for good reason, too. Most of us have to ride on the road to join up the trails, and for zipping along on the asphalt, the G-One is one of the best gravel tyres you can use.

Even with its small-knobbled tread pattern it never feels draggy, doesn't make a huge amount of noise, and grips well in the corners.

> Find your nearest dealer here

This Evolution Line model comes with Schwalbe's ADDIX Speedgrip compound, and it is soft and grippy enough for confidence when taking roundabouts or tight bends quickly.

It works really well on gravel tracks and all the other surfaces I tried it on too, including mud, chalk and grass. It's soft enough to grip on the hardpacked stuff, yet firm enough overall for the tread pattern to get some bite on softer surfaces.

Schwalbe makes the G-One Ultrabite for more extreme, muddy conditions (although Jamie wasn't a massive fan of the added weight), with this Bite being more the middle ground of the range.

The 45mm width of the test tyres stops them sinking as much on soft ground as something like a 38mm, but if the mud or chalk is really sloppy and sticky, you'll be riding on a pair of slicks within seconds.

This issue isn't limited to the Bites – a lot of tyres are designed for the dusty, dry conditions seen in the US. For £60 a tyre, though, I'd want to be getting more than a few months of use a year out of them.

This all comes down to where you ride, though. If you have plenty of hardpacked gravel trails around you, the Schwalbes will last longer into the autumn/winter.

My experience with older G-Ones showed them to be less robust than I'd like, as the tread could cut easily, and I've had thorns go through the sidewalls. This can happen on any tyre, admittedly, but I've found the G-Ones to be prone to it.

However, the Super Ground construction here has a Snakeskin puncture protection layer, which covers the three carcass layers from bead to bead. It looks to be doing a decent job – along with the ADDIX SpeedGrip compound – as there are no cuts on the tyres after about 400 miles on gravel and various other surfaces.

As you'd expect, the G-Ones are tubeless ready, denoted by the TLE label on the sidewall. I used them both with inner tubes and tubeless, with no major issues either way.

The wheels in the pics have an internal width of 24mm, and I did need an Airshot inflation bottle to pop them onto the rims. That's quite a common experience on these rims, though. Oddly though, the Bites actually come up a bit narrower than their 45mm size, measuring 44mm across on the digital callipers.

With sealant added it was good to see none of it leaking out of the sidewalls, and after a couple of miles to sling the sealant around, I had no issues with them losing much pressure. I've just had to top them up by 5psi or so once a week.

Value

The rrp for the Bite is £59.99, and it is not alone at this level. The Continental Terra Trail is very similar in its design and tread pattern, and that comes in at £60. It is limited to just a 40mm width, though (in both 700C and 650B), whereas the Bites go up to 50mm for 700C, and 54mm for 650B.

The WTB Resolute TCS Lite scored highly over at off-road.cc, and while Matt said it wasn't so fast on tarmac, its off-road capabilities are hugely impressive. It's a bit more focused than the Bite, I'd say, but the point I'm making is that a quality gravel tyre will cost you. It's £55 in this case.

> 29 of the best gravel bike tyres for 2021 — get the right go-anywhere rubber

I can't write a tyre review without mentioning the Zipp Tangente Course G40, my favourite, go-to gravel tyre. They're £64, they fly on the road and deliver decent grip in many of the same conditions as the Schwalbe. Note that it looks like they've been renamed, though, as the Zipp G40 XPLR.

Also going down this tread pattern route is the Michelin Power Gravel tyre, which I tested last year. I wouldn't say it's as supple as the Bite, but the price is better. Michelin doesn't actually make a 45mm, but if you want a 40mm, it's just £44.99. The widest is a 47mm, which costs £54.99.

Conclusion

If your gravel riding is mostly done in relatively dry conditions or on hardpacked surfaces, the G-One Bite Evolution should be on your shopping list – even more so if you spend a fair amount of time linking up the trails via the road.

Yes, they are priced up there with some top end competition, but thanks to their durability, the old risk of damage is much reduced.

Verdict

Fast-rolling, robust tyres that excel on dry and firm surfaces, and ideal for the transition between gravel and tarmac

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website