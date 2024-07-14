As its name suggests, the Recall Rider Dual Safety Camera has two lenses, one front facing, one rear facing, so it can record what's going on in front and behind. You can record with just a single lens or both, depending on where you have the camera mounted, bike or helmet. Though the quality of footage isn't as high as some, it's generally enough to pick out number plates and other defining features.
For more options, check out our guide to the best bike cameras.
> Buy now: Recall Rider Dual Safety Camera for £179.99 from Recall Rider
I've used the camera in a variety of different conditions, from rain to sun, and it's held up well, with no issues arising from the weather.
It mounts using a regular 1/4in thread, the same as DSLR and other standard cameras, but in the box is a 1/4in-to-GoPro converter, so you can fit it to a GoPro mount. For the majority of my testing I fitted the camera to my Garmin mount, which has a GoPro mount underneath.
You get a helmet mount as well, along with a few other options including some sticky mounts and a headband mount that can be worn without a helmet.
In the box there's also a 128GB micro-SD card to record to, along with a small frame bag and a portable battery pack.
How to use
Using the camera is straightforward – just turn it on by pressing the power button and it will start recording 1080p through both lenses. Then just press and hold the button to turn it off when you're done. If this is all you want, there's no need to change any settings, but if you want to alter anything you have to do it through Recall Rider's app, RoadCam.
To do this, connect your phone to the camera by pressing and holding the camera's power button, then stop the recording by pressing the camera icon button. Press and hold the Wi-Fi button, then connect your phone to the Wi-Fi of the camera. You can then enter the app to change any settings.
This sounds a little convoluted, but the instruction book explains everything quite well, and I had no issues when doing it.
A small speaker in the camera gives you voice feedback, letting you know that recording has started or stopped, but there isn't a flashing red light like most cameras have. When out on the bike, the sound can get snatched away by the wind, and there were a few times when I wasn't sure if I'd started recording or not while I was riding (with the camera mounted on the handlebar), because I couldn't hear any confirmation.
It's possible to use the app to start and stop recording – handy when the camera's on your helmet – but this drains the battery faster as the Wi-Fi has to stay on.
Settings & quality
The recording quality options are 720p and 1080p, with upscaling available to output 2K and 4K, though the 4K upscaling is only available if you've recorded with one lens, not both. (The footage below is 1080p.)
The quality of video isn't the best available, especially when you compare it with footage that the latest smartphones can produce, but given the price of the camera, it's not that surprising. It's not unusable by any stretch, but if you need to pick out a number plate in the event of an incident you might struggle a little, depending on factors like what speed the car was travelling at and the weather.
> 10 tips for submitting good quality camera evidence to police
It struggles when the lighting is sub-optimal, which unfortunately is quite often in the UK, meaning that if you go under trees or through some shade then the output can be very dark and lacking in the quality I'd hoped for. It is possible to manually change the exposure settings of the camera through the app, and bumping up the exposure helped a lot with getting a brighter image, but it's a shame this isn't done automatically in the camera.
Also, there seems to be little in the way of vibration damping or image stabilisation, which is noticeable when the camera is mounted to the bike, and especially so when mounted to your helmet – it rattled around a lot due to poor tolerances of the helmet mount, and produced shaky footage (as well as making an annoying noise).
It's fine on smooth tarmac, but can mean some frames aren't really usable if you're riding over bumpy road surfaces, so should you have an incident here the video output might not be very useful.
I've also found that if there's any moisture on the camera lens then it's pretty useless, even struggling to pick up number plates on cars that pass quite closely.
The microphone is rather sub-optimal, too. I had one incident with a driver that wasn't caught clearly because of how little the microphone picked up, which was frustrating.
File storage & format
The camera stores files in two different folders, MOVIE and EMR, and I really can't work out what determines what goes where. On one ride I will get eight-second clips in the EMR folder, and five-minute clips in the MOVIE folder, but another ride will have it the other way around... But everything gets recorded, you just have to hunt a little.
It's worth noting that the Recall Rider camera outputs its videos in a .TS format, which is only playable through the app VLC Media Player – unless you want to pay for a plugin on other video player apps. If you don't want to use VLC you can convert them, but this takes a long time. Davinci Resolve, the video editor I use, is unable to process these videos, they needed to be converted into another format, which was a little frustrating.
Battery
A full battery lasted just under two hours, which, oddly, remained the same whether I was recording with both lenses or just one. This also didn't seem to be greatly affected by the quality which was being recorded at the time.
Recall Rider includes a battery powerbank in the box (and a frame bag and waist pack to store it in), which can be used to boost the battery life to around seven hours.
If you use the powerbank then be aware that the USB-C port of the camera is exposed, should you need to use it in wet weather.
Value
The Recall Rider is cheaper than many cameras we've reviewed, and though the footage quality might not be as good, if you're just looking for something to protect you on your commute then it's a decent option.
It's about £50 less at RRP than the similar Techalogic DC-2 camera we reviewed last year (the Recall Rider is currently reduced to £179.99) and the video from both is very similar. The Techalogic's battery does last at least an hour longer without needing a powerbank boost, though.
Some of the latest GoPros are coming down in price – the Hero 10, for example, was £249.99 but is now £219.99. When it comes to comparing the video quality, a GoPro will win any day – but they only record in a single direction; you'd need two of them to catch footage from ahead and behind as the Recall Rider does.
Likewise, the Cycliq Fly12 is £299, and the quality is a bump up from the Recall Rider, but again it's a front-facing camera. To get the Fly6 Gen3 is another £209, so you're looking at just over £500 for recording in both directions.
If you're after a more permanently mounted solution, Innovv offers its K6 Dual Lens Camera, which is actually two cameras, front and rear. At £229.95, it's a little more than the Recall Rider, and a lot harder to remove, or swap around, but the quality is a little better.
Conclusion
If you're looking for a camera to make videos to stick on Instagram and the like, I'd recommend spending more for higher quality footage. But if you commute regularly on busy roads and simply want a way to provide video evidence in the event of an incident, the Recall Rider is a pretty good choice.
> Buy now: Recall Rider Dual Safety Camera for £179.99 from Recall Rider
Verdict
Decent option for capturing footage while cycling, but the quality won't blow you away
Make and model: Recall Rider Dual Safety Camera
Size tested: 115mm x 38mm x 35mm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Recall Rider says: 'Recall Rider Dual Helmet Camera offers a cutting-edge dual camera system designed with the protection of riders in mind, delivering the best-in-class features you need to document your rides and capture evidence should you need it.
Crystal Clear 1080p Resolution: Capture your riding escapades in astonishing high-definition quality. The Recall Rider Dual boasts 1080p resolution, ensuring every detail of your adventures is vividly preserved. Whether you're exploring winding mountain roads, cruising down the highway, or conquering off-road trails, you can trust this camera to deliver stunning video quality.
Front and Rear Recording: Whether you're a horse rider, cyclist, skier, or motorcyclist, the Recall Rider Dual has you covered from every angle. Featuring dual lenses, it simultaneously records both the front and rear perspectives, ensuring that no part of your experience goes unnoticed.
Massive 128GB Micro SD Card: No more worrying about running out of storage space mid-ride. The included 128GB micro SD card provides ample storage for hours of footage, ensuring you can document your entire journey without interruptions. It's the perfect solution for extended trips and multiple-day adventures.
Versatile Mounting Options: The Recall Rider Dual Helmet Camera offers flexibility with its multiple mounting options. Easily attach it to your helmet, bike, or other gear, thanks to the variety of included mounting accessories. Customize your setup to suit your preferences, ensuring the camera is positioned exactly where you want it.
Extra Long Operating Power: Never let a drained battery interrupt your ride. The Recall Rider Dual is designed to accommodate an external power pack, granting you an extended recording time. Feel confident that you can capture your entire journey without worrying about power constraints.
The camera has an in-built G-Sensor, meaning it can also be set to automatically save your recording from a heavy knock, ensuring that you have evidence in case of an incident.
The kit comes with full long-life expansion pack extending the operating time of the camera up to over 7hrs. Various mounting options, cycle frame pouch and waist pouch for holding the battery pack.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Recall Rider lists these features:
1080p High Definition Video Recording. Front and Rear simultaneous recording to capture both oncoming and approaching traffic. If recording through front camera only, 4K and 2K resolution is available through interpolation.
In-Built G-Sensor. Records can be protected when the camera takes a heavy knock (in the event of an accident).
Extra Long Battery Life. Capable of up to 7hrs + (when using the external powerpack supplied)
IP65 Water resistant. For those brilliant English summer days we all love that never go to plan. If you're caught short in a downpour, there's no need to worry, the Recall Rider Dual camera will power on through with no issues.
145° Angle View allows the full wide capture to provide you with clear images of numberplates if required.
Loop-Recording. All the Recall range offer this option. This allows the camera to loop back and record over the oldest recordings meaning your camera memory will never get full and you will have constant recording.
In-Built Wifi. Connect the Recall Rider Dual to 3rd-party mobile camera apps. Ideal for checking the viewing angle and tinkering with settings in between riding sessions.
Fast Access One-Press Recording – so it's always ready to capture.
Dimension: 115mm x 38mm X 35mm
Weight : 113g
Includes:
Camera
External Power Pack
128GB Micro SD Card
Waist Pouch
Cycle Frame Pouch
Accessories and Mounts
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
It's decent, and feels solid.
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
It does what you want as a dual-lens camera, but the quality of the footage isn't amazing. It also records .TS files, which are a bit awkward to work with.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
It's reasonably light at 115g, but you can feel it when it's mounted on your helmet.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
It's cheaper than a lot of cameras we've reviewed, although the footage isn't as high quality.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It worked as expected, though the quality wasn't quite as good as I'd have liked. The footage is quite shaky, and lacking high fidelity, but it was able to pick out the majority of features when needed.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I like that it starts recording when it's turned on.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I wish there was some stabilisation built in to make the footage less shaky.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's currently £60 cheaper than the similar Techalogic DC-2 Pro Dual Lens Helmet Camera, but the battery doesn't last as long; it's a lot cheaper than a GoPro and a Cycliq Fly12, and those are only single direction cameras, but their footage quality is much higher.
Did you enjoy using the product? It was okay.
Would you consider buying the product? Not personally.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? If they commute in a high-risk area.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, it's pretty good for the money – it's very much no frills but does what you want it to. The quality of the footage isn't great, it's quite grainy and shaky, but most of the time it can pick up the details you need in the case of a road incident.
Age: 24 Height: 174 Weight: 75
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
I think we'd all welcome a level playing field where death by motorist is as rare as with a cyclist, where motorists are no longer seriously...
Have you considered what the jury accepted, that there was enough room, that it was safe to pass, and that the elderly woman moved into the cyclist...
The Tour de France really is a curious spectacle. In the centre of the TV screen, you watch the world's greatest professional endurance athletes...
At 11.45 pm, 12.30 am, 1.25 am? ...
Well that's a bit astonishing in its nonsensicality, people with whom the riders might associate for a few moments before the start must wear masks...
Agreed, also if my visual estimate is correct this suggests only 10% of "professional" drivers have an irrational hate of cyclists which definitely...
My trusty Brompton is 19 years old, the best toy i ever bought, ever !
Seeing how good students were treated at school, then how ego and relationships were the main factor of academic success, I'm surprised that this...
It also occurs to me that saddle choice may be contributing to the discomfort. Whilst I'd still say it shouldn't normally be possible to feel the...
You seriously regard the suggestion that riding a 50/34 chainset might be better for amateur riders rather than a 54/39 represents "sensationalist...